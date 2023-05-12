Aug. 13, 1924—May 9,2023

NAPA—We regret the passing of Captain Robert Francis Roche (Navy) on May 9, 2023, surrounded by his wife Joan and family at their Napa home. Born August 13,1924, in Grass Valley, CA, to Marie Osborne Roche and Maurice Augustine Roche, he grew up in Flin Flon, Manitoba, where he was the thierd of seven children.

After being appointed to the US Naval Academy, where he graduated class of 1947, he married his first love Donalda Geraldine Mclsaac. Together they had six children and had quite the adventure. He then started his 31 year military career with three years at sea, achieved a masters degree at MIT and retired in 1977, when he moved to the Napa Valley. He then began a consulting career with Seacor for 15 years.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Apollinaris, and loyal member of the Knights of Columbus, and had many happy years singing in the choir.

His wife Donalda passed in 1988, and he then married Apolonia Euser in 1989. They were happily married for 20 years, until Apolonia passed in 20091 After six years of bachelor life, he married Joan Bartlett in 2016. They had seven happy years together, where they often enjoyed a glass of wine, singing and swinging on the porch of their home watching the sunset.

He will be missed deeply by all; and is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters: Ellen and Ruth Anne; and sons: Rod (wife Diane), Terry (wife Debbie), and Steve (wife DOnna). His eldest son Tim passed in 2016. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great -grandchildren from all three families.

A viewing will be held at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May16, 2023, followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

In honor of Robert, donations can be made to The Knights of Columbus, Council #982,2430 Yajome St., Napa, CA, 94558-5307.