Hi I am Caramel and I am a sweetheart looking for my forever home!Please note that due to COVID-19 we... View on PetFinder
The motorcyclist crossed into the path of a truck, the CHP said.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.
Two top officers in the Napa County Sheriff's Office are likely to face each other in the June 2022 election: Undersheriff Jon Crawford and Capt. Oscar Ortiz, currently serving as chief of American Canyon Police.
A woman was arrested Friday morning after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station, according to police.
The CHP said a motorcycle and a truck collided head-on.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
The defendant has been incarcerated since his 1987 crime in Vacaville.
The Napa model railroad society's lengthy battle to stay at the Expo reached the end of the line Friday.
Backup units were called in from Napa, American Canyon and Vallejo as black smoke poured from the two-story structure at Bronco Wine storage center in south Napa.
Calistoga's Charlotte Williams has started a business renting out goats to graze through Napa Valley's abundant underbrush, reducing the fuel that feeds wildfires.
