April 18, 1939—April 21, 2023

NAPA—Carole Rae Martin, of Napa, passed away on April 21, 2023, at her Napa home surrounded by loved ones. Her son, Michael, had been taking care of her through her battle with Alzheimer's until the very end.

Carole dedicated her career to the wine industry, working as a cellar assistant and in wine production at Robert Mondavi Winery for the majority of her career. She was known for her hard work and passion for the industry. Carole was an extraordinary person, always kind and selfless with a heart of gold.

She was the ideal grandma and mother, a hard worker, animal lover, and bocce enthusiast. Known for being an avid reader and amateur artist, she also enjoyed watching movies and creating the ultimate breakfast buff et of all-you-can-eat waffles and hot chocolate for her grandkids. Carole's love for animals was matched by her enthusiasm for painting, drawing, reading, watching movies, playing computer games, and spending time with her family. Her warm laugh was one of a kind and she was responsible for the strong family structure that has been built.

Carole is survived by her husband, William Martin; son, Michael Laidlaw; daughter, Linda Pedri; sister, Pamela Yager; brother, Marshall Yager; grandson, Gannon Laidlaw; grandson, Bodhi Pedri; and granddaughter, Rachelle Laidlaw. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Billie Henley; her stepfather, Bob Yager; her brother, Lyle Dustin Henley; and her ex-husband, Lee Laidlaw.

On May 21, 2023, a Celebration of Life was held for Carole at her home of many years in Napa, CA. This event was for close family and friends. Carole life's life was honored by sharing happy thoughts, stories, memories of her life, and most importantly by eating her favorite meal, a hamburger and macaroni salad.

We can truly say no one spread more love in one lifetime. If she could, she would have called each and every family member and friend to say goodbye or to say until we meet again.

We love you Carole (Grannie).