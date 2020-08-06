Carolyn Hax Heartbroken that my son is no longer a baby

Meanwhile, "that door is not closed" -- so you still have hormones roaming your arterial corridors like so many pro-baby lobbyists, yes? It might help to be mindful that our bodies can have their own, sometimes unwelcome agendas.

If sadness becomes a burden, then talk to your doctor. Otherwise, try reality-conscious reframing: Deep feelings are good, and tears are overflow feelings. Sometimes you just need to spill a few off.

Hi, Carolyn:

Can you help me articulate the difference between a consequence and a threat? I said to my family recently about a weekly event that we all enjoy but for which I do most of the preparation: "For the last few weeks all of you have been late, and I feel like the effort I put in is unappreciated and it's disrespectful. If it happens again this week, I won't do the preparation for the following week. You'll have a week's notice and I'll help you all prepare, but I don't want to put in effort that isn't appreciated."

I was calm and logical and yet ... I was told I was threatening and choosing to interpret their lateness as a sign of disrespect when it wasn't intended that way. I know their response involved guilt -- they were all on time the next week. And I understand how they could see it as a threat. So what's the difference?