Carolyn Hax: Hurt that daughter was excluded by friend's parents

If your telling of the story is accurate, then your daughter knows only one thing for a fact, that just the one friend was allowed in this family's bubble. Right? So that leaves plenty of room for her to classify her exclusion not as a massive personal insult, but instead as a bad break. Your daughter caught the wrong end of these parents' need to be restrictive -- as all of this girl's friends did but one. Oh well.

It's still sad, missing someone, missing out. It's just not a targeted hit.

Please teach yourself this reasoning, too: Whenever there's even a molecule of opportunity not to take something personally, seize it. It tamps down insecurities, lengthens relationships, warms attitudes, opens minds and smothers drama completely.

It's not even your drama to feed in the first place -- but I'll leave the boundary issue for another column.

When your daughter is feeling less raw, you can also discuss the whole inevitability of not being universally loved. Don't validate the idea these parents dislike her -- you don't know, and it's not useful -- but do discuss the inevitability that someone eventually will. She doesn't like everyone she meets, does she? OK then. Works both ways.