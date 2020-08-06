Carolyn Hax Repairing a rift with next door neighbors

Neighbor: Try inviting them over formally -- slip an invitation under the door. By doing that, you make good on the implied promise of your privacy-please conversation: that you want to keep enjoying their company, just on an invitation basis versus a drop-in one.

They may just ignore it, in which case, yes, you probably do just have to accept this as your new normal. However, by making the overture of inclusion, you would push this from a problem that's 98 percent of their own making to one that's 100 percent theirs.

Not that doing this would fix the bad feeling of living next door to people who won't even look at you, but it at least can give your conscience a hug.

Dear Carolyn:

I have a therapist I have been with for about five years, and she knows all the uglies -- alcoholic, I was a terrible mother, nasty divorce, estranged family, yep, I am a gem! Now my employer changed our health benefits and my therapist is not on my plan. I am afraid to start over with someone new and afraid of being judged for the horrible person I am ... but not sure I should just rely on myself, so, any advice?

-- Starting Over