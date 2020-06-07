Carolyn Hax: She was this close to leaving her husband when the pandemic hit

Dear Carolyn: I was just gathering the strength to ask faraway friends for help to leave my husband when the pandemic broke out. While I don't fear for my safety, I feel like a trapped animal at times.
How do I even begin to formulate a new escape plan from my sham marriage when I'm not even sure what will even be left out there to escape to?
— Divorce Boom
Divorce Boom: By the time I read this, contemplate it, answer it, file it and publish it, you will have gotten through days, even weeks of something you didn’t think you could bear.
We humans chafe at the idea of waiting, but we actually do a lot of it, and are better at it than we think.
Being in love is about waiting (for the next dose of attention). Being sick is about waiting (to feel better). Grief is about waiting (for the awful pain to subside). Education is about waiting (for novelty to become expertise). Being a parent is about waiting (for your child’s next need, milestone, “aha” moment).
So being the best version of ourselves at any given time, and having our best life under any given circumstances, tends to involve finding a livable balance between where we are and what we’re waiting for. It’s not always going to involve the same mix of being in the moment and looking forward to something, so we need to be ready to recalibrate as circumstances change.
The contagion hit when your mix was heavy on looking forward, and now you’re stuck in place. That’s really hard. You can get through this emotional trial, though, because — never lose sight of this — getting through things like it is what people do. It just sounds as if you could benefit from shifting your balance back toward being in the moment.
That’s a reliable form of relief for any trapped feeling, whether it’s in a dull class or a “sham marriage”: to find ways to occupy your mind through this moment, and the next one and the next, leading yourself mentally and emotionally forward with a trail of bread crumbs in the form of small rewards and realistic things to look forward to.
Logistically forward, too, if you’re ready to contact those friends.
As you feel better and/or as opportunities present themselves, allow yourself to think bigger, knowing you can always pull back if you feel overwhelmed. And wherever you are, trust that the time will pass, new prospects will start to take shape, the door will open again.
