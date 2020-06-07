Carolyn Hax: She was this close to leaving her husband when the pandemic hit

Dear Carolyn: I was just gathering the strength to ask faraway friends for help to leave my husband when the pandemic broke out. While I don't fear for my safety, I feel like a trapped animal at times.

How do I even begin to formulate a new escape plan from my sham marriage when I'm not even sure what will even be left out there to escape to?

— Divorce Boom

Divorce Boom: By the time I read this, contemplate it, answer it, file it and publish it, you will have gotten through days, even weeks of something you didn’t think you could bear.

We humans chafe at the idea of waiting, but we actually do a lot of it, and are better at it than we think.

Being in love is about waiting (for the next dose of attention). Being sick is about waiting (to feel better). Grief is about waiting (for the awful pain to subside). Education is about waiting (for novelty to become expertise). Being a parent is about waiting (for your child’s next need, milestone, “aha” moment).