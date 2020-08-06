Carolyn Hax Tired of being friend's designated driver

She should of course be offering gas money, and making it clear she's OK with your saying no. Since she's not making it easy for you, and since it's your limit that needs setting, you have to do the hard thing. Start saying "no" when you want to, and start a conversation about ground rules.

This, by the way, is the true way to please people. That's because if you keep running yourself ragged while silently resenting the imposition, then you will stop enjoying this friend's company -- and she won't even have had a chance to fix things. If instead you're transparent about your limits, then you give your friend the choice to stay in your good graces.

Re: Driver:

Another way to go about this is to ask for something else that she can help you with -- if you prefer not to ask for gas money, etc., or if that's more useful to you.