Carolyn Staats: Showing people how to become caregivers is her passion

For Carolyn Staats of Napa, life is all about teaching; if not nursing students preparing to help patients then dogs preparing to help vets.

The retired psych nurse and current nursing instructor is one of five nominees selected from 25 submissions for this year’s National Nurses Week profiles.

“I’ve only done the puppy parenting once. It’s a new hobby and boy, is it fun,” she said. ”I work with Napa Canine Guardians housing and training a black lab who will eventually become a service animal for a veteran with PTSD.”

When not working, Staats said she “first and foremost,” loves spending time with family, and playing bassoon in an orchestra she’s looking forward to getting back to its normal pre-COVID schedule.

“My spouse and I travel in our travel trailer near home and cross country, and when we stay home we are found in the garden,” she said. “We talk shop and vent for a while when we get home (from work). He seems to enjoy my stories of students and the success rate. I’m proud of that.”

Staats said she retired once, but that didn’t work out entirely.

She had no sooner retired from the Napa State Hospital after 30 years than she got calls from Napa Valley College and the Napa Valley Unified School District asking if she’d teach for them, she said.

“I said, ‘I just retired. Let me sleep for a month, and I’ll let you know,’” she said. “I didn’t know what it was like not to work. So, now I teach once a week at the college, teaching skills to psych tech students, and also weekly with Napa Adult Education’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) program. But I love what I do, and I’ve been teaching now for six years.”

Her affection for her work is a fact noticed by Staat’s spouse, David Boss, a fellow nurse who nominated her for this recognition.

“She loves helping her students gain knowledge, skills and love for caring for those living in skilled nursing facilities and at home,” he said in a statement. “Many of her students are now Registered Nurses. Carolynn absolutely loves her job.”

So, Staats says she’s as retired as she wants to be and is relieved the COVID-related restrictions are easing up.

“It all came to a screeching stop entirely in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Then I had to learn how to restructure teaching remotely. To get creative. And they let us inside for clinical labs, but only with masks and gloves and gowns to practice on mannequins. it was very different. We’re back in person now, thank goodness. And we have a lot of students and a lot of people are hearing about our program. I’m very proud of that.”

Staats said she teaches people from all walks of life — straight out of high school, nursing students, people who have never been inside a hospital — how to be excellent caregivers. She said the secret to success in the field is “compassion, human touch, listening to people and understanding their feelings.”

Articulating compassion especially to a frightened elderly person while masked, is challenging, she said.

“They get scared, and they can’t see your smile through the mask,” she said.

Rolling with life’s punches appears to be another of Staat’s skills, and one she intends to keep practicing.

“It’s an honor,” she said about earning this recognition. “I love what I do, and until I get tired of it, I guess I’ll keep doing it.”