Celebrating National Nurses Week, 2021

Nurses are special people. They care for us when we’re sick or hurt; they care for us as we are born; they care for us as we die. They’re in our schools, our homes, our hospitals, and all through our lives.
And this last year, we found we needed nurses more than ever. They were the indispensable front line of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 1993, the American Nurses Association has celebrated National Nurses Week in the second week in May, winding up with the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, perhaps the most famous nurse of all.
There are some 4 million Registered Nurses in the United States, covering a wide array of specialties and areas of care.
To honor the nurses here in Napa County, The Napa Valley Register decided in 2019 to make an annual event out of honoring these standout members of our health care community. This is our second edition - we had to skip 2020 because National Nurses Week fell in the turbulent and uncertain first months of the pandemic.
This is not intended to be the definitive list of the best nurses in Napa County – that would take far more pages than we could ever produce. Rather, we decided to pick five who represent the dedication, professionalism and care of all their colleagues in the nursing profession. Next year, we will pick five more to honor.
So how did we choose these five honorees? We asked the public, soliciting stories of excellence from friends, colleagues, patients, physicians, and anyone who had come in contact with these special people.
We received dozens of submissions from patients, friends and colleagues. They spanned a wide range of the profession, from our largest hospitals to small health clinics, from schools to hospices, in private care and public service. Every one of them had something special to offer.
It was a tough task to whittle them down, but our staff picked 10 finalists, looking for people with notable stories of heroism, generosity, or above-average care and customer service.
We took this finalist list to a distinguished panel of local notables, who joined senior staff from the Napa Valley Register in coming to a consensus on this final five.
So congratulations to all our finalists – we appreciate your service and dedication and the care you show for us all in our times of need. Thanks to our guest judges and all of you who took the time to tell us about a special nurse who has touched your life. Thanks to photographer Bob McClenahan, who provided the striking portraits of our finalists, and writer Rachel Raskin-Zrihen, who told their stories so beautifully.
Most of all, congratulations to all nurses in our community. We thank you and wish there was time to celebrate you all in the way you deserve.