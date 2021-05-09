Celebrating National Nurses Week, 2021

Nurses are special people. They care for us when we’re sick or hurt; they care for us as we are born; they care for us as we die. They’re in our schools, our homes, our hospitals, and all through our lives.

And this last year, we found we needed nurses more than ever. They were the indispensable front line of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1993, the American Nurses Association has celebrated National Nurses Week in the second week in May, winding up with the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, perhaps the most famous nurse of all.

There are some 4 million Registered Nurses in the United States, covering a wide array of specialties and areas of care.

To honor the nurses here in Napa County, The Napa Valley Register decided in 2019 to make an annual event out of honoring these standout members of our health care community. This is our second edition - we had to skip 2020 because National Nurses Week fell in the turbulent and uncertain first months of the pandemic.