NAPA—The sailor is home from the sea, at peace with his Savior on the heavenly shore.

Bud was a past member of San Francisco Yacht Club, winning Season's Championship in his class in the 60s. He was a board member and port captain at Vallejo Yacht Club, donating time to teach children the fine points of sailing.

Despite being legally blind, Bud remained an active sailor till 86.

An engineering graduate of CSU Maritime Academy, he served the nation in the navy in WWII and the Korean conflict. Bud travelled the globe employed by Chevron and Phillips Petroleum. Retirement highlights were bareboat charters with friends and family to New Zealand, West Indies, and points beyond.

Volunteering 21 years, he welcomed visitors to the Valley. He loved his Lord, his country and family.

Bud will be missed by his wife of 60 years, Renee; his sons: Mark (Marie), Derek (Holly); and four grandchildren.

A memorial will be in Napa, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 3rd and Randolph.

Remembrances of your choice are appreciated.