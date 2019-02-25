Chef Charlie Palmer's Pigs & Pinot party takes place March 15 and 16 in Healdsbug.
Held at the Hotel Healdsburg and Palmer’s restaurant, Dry Creek Kitchen, the annual charitable fundraiser offers tastes of the creations from more than 60 wineries and 20 chefs.
Since its beginning in 2006, Pigs & Pinot has raised more than $1 million for No Kid Hungry and Sonoma County charities and educational groups.
In addition to Palmer and Dry Creek Kitchen’s executive chef Scott Romano, this year’s participating chefs are:
-- Dante Boccuzzi, chef/owner of the Dante Dining Group
-- Nancy Oakes, executive chef/Owner Boulevard
-- Bryan Voltaggio, chef/owner VOLT
-- Joe Youkhan, Chef/Partner Fork in Aussie Pie’s, Resident Chef - DCS by Fisher & Paykel
The 2019 Gala Pinot Noir Winemakers are:
-- Michael Browne, Founder & Proprietor, CIRQ Estate
-- Heidi Von Der Mehden, Winemaker, Merry Edwards
-- Erik Miller, Owner & Winemaker, Kokomo Winery
-- Cleo Pahlmeyer, Proprietor, Wayfarer
-- Camille Thiriet, Winemaker, Maison MC Thiriet
Partnering with Spoonbar’s executive chef Matthew D’Ambrosi for Saturday night’s Swine & Wine event is Ryan Fancher, executive chef of Hotel San Luis Obispo. Comedian and emcee Mario Cantone presides over Saturday’s Tournament of the Pig seminar.
-- Friday, March 15
Taste of Pigs & Pinot; 6:30-9 p.m.
Friday evening’s festival kickoff is the Taste of Pigs & Pinot where guests sample 60 Pinot Noir wines from Sonoma County and around the world. Two Rosé wines will be offered as well for a “white wine” twist on Pinot Noir. Tastings are served alongside a variety of pork dishes. All pork is provided by Niman Ranch.
-- Saturday, March 16
Tournament of the Pig; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pigs & Pinot guest chefs will be divided into two teams for an iron-chef style competition. Each team will be given a whole pig, which they will use to create two distinct dishes, along with ingredients they can find at Dry Creek Kitchen. Charlie Palmer will jump in to help for this all-hands-on-deck cook-off.
Ultimate Pinot Smackdown; 1-3 p.m.
Join Master Sommeliers Gillian Ballance, Fred Dame, Keith Goldston and Michael Jordan for this exciting March-Madness inspired wine seminar. Each Master Sommelier enters the room with four of his favorite Pinot Noirs covering four different regions of the world. Then the “Battle Royale” begins. The Master Sommeliers will have to sell you on their wine choices and dish it out in a head-to-head pitch contest followed by a tasting where you decide the winner.
Pigs & Pinot Gala Dinner; 6:30 p.m.
Saturday evening’s Pigs & Pinot Gala features a five-course dinner at Hotel Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Kitchen. Each course features a signature creation from Palmer and his guest chefs and will be paired with two limited-production Pinot Noirs.
Spoonbar’s Swine & Wine Dinner; 7 p.m. at h2hotel.
The dinner begins with a welcome reception on The Rooftop at h2hotel’s new sister hotel, Harmon Guest House. Then guests will head down to Spoonbar for a multi-course menu of light, modern dishes. After dinner, guests are invited to continue the party at Hotel Healdsburg for after-dinner drinks and sweets.
Pigs & Pinot Late Night is a late evening celebration following the Gala and Spoonbar’s Swine & Wine Dinner with after-dinner drinks and dessert at Hotel Healdsburg’s Spirit Bar and fireside lounge. All Pigs & Pinot celebrants are welcome to attend.
Hotel Healdsburg is located at 25 Matheson St. at the corner of Healdsburg Avenue on the western edge of Healdsburg Town Square (Phone: 707-431-2800 or toll-free at 800-889-7188). Dry Creek Kitchen is adjacent to the hotel on the Town Square. h2hotel is located just down the street at 219 Healdsburg Avenue (Phone: 707-922-5251).
More information is available at www.pigsandpinot.com and www.charliepalmer.com.