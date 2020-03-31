Chefs at Home: Charlie Palmer's pasta

While we are sheltering at home with more time than usual to cook, we are checking in with Napa Valley chefs for ideas to try.

This week, the recipe is from Chef Charlie Palmer, whose Charlie Palmer Steak Napa at the Archer Hotel Napa is closed temporarily.

“Not every meal that you cook for comfort has to made in a stew pot and bubbled away for hours,” Palmer said.

“There are times when something satisfying can come together quickly right out of the pantry, and this pasta fits that category brilliantly.

Like the Italian classic pasta puttenesca — so named because even a ‘woman of ill repute’ had the required ingredients on hand — this dish is something you can put together in a flash, saving the sauce for another time or cooking the whole meal in less than 20 minutes.”

Pasta with Green Olives and Walnuts

Chef Charlie Palmer

Charlie Palmer Steak Napa

1-1⁄2 cups olive oil

2 cups chopped walnuts

3 garlic cloves, chopped