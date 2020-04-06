Chefs at Home: Evangeline and Lovina

Whisk in the warm roux till combined in 3 or 4 additions. You may require a touch more or less roux than 8 oz. Taste for salt. If you are using ham shank stock, it shouldn't need any. Bring to a simmer, add chicken thighs and any juice, and return to a simmer. Simmer very slowly for about 2 hours, till chicken is about to fall apart. Skim often, trying no to skim up too much of the vegetables. Season if needed with a little Worcestershire and hot sauce.