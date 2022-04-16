Chocolate at the Ritz Carlton

It sounded like quite a tough assignment: Spend the weekend at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay learning about chocolate from their executive chef Jakob Esko and an award-winning chocolatier Adam Thomas.

“Exploring the World of Chocolate with Adam Thomas” on 4/1 at 3:00 p.m.

o Chef Adam Thomas will host a 90-minute exploratory chocolate class where guests will be introduced and educated on cacao and its journey from raw fruit to chocolate as we know it. Chef Thomas will review the environment of cacao farms and their day-to-day operations including how they harvest, ferment and dry the beans. The class will include a tasting of five different chocolate percentages and flavor profiles and delicious and easy ways to execute recipes including Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Bouchon, and Fleur de Sel Chocolate cookies.

• Enjoy Navio “Travel with Chocolate Seven-Course Dinner on 4/1 and breakfast at The Conservatory on 4/2 for you and a guest

• Overnight accommodations on 4/1 for you and a guest

Option 2: Sunday, April 3

• Enjoy Navio Chocolate Brunch or Navio “Travel with Chocolate Seven-Course Dinner on 4/3 for you and a guest.

