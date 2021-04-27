Sarah loves to hold conversations and is a real sweetheart who loves attention. His biggest thing is he would make... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sarah loves to hold conversations and is a real sweetheart who loves attention. His biggest thing is he would make... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Napa County and Cal Fire see downsides to a $1.5 million offer from Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture to base two Fire Boss planes here.
An argument Saturday escalated into a victim being stabbed with a 6-to-8-inch-long screw, and an arrest on suspicion of assault, police reported.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Southwest Napa residents are continuing to resist general plan changes that could increase housing density near Foster Road in the next two decades.
Thirteen areas fully or mostly enclosed by the city of Napa — and home to some 2,100 people — remain in the unincorporated county.
Investigators are considering the possibility that a medical emergency triggered the crash.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Napa's Cambria hotel should restart construction on May 4, a city official said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.