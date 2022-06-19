CHP: Woman run over by boat in Lake Berryessa, critically injured

First responders rescued a woman who was seriously injured Friday afternoon after a boating incident in Lake Berryessa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP’s Golden Gate Division air operations unit was called to the lake in rural Napa County after a woman was run over by a boat, the highway patrol said in a Facebook announcement.

A boat unit of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Lake Berryessa along with a CHP helicopter that landed on the shore, the highway patrol said. Deputies applied a life-saving tourniquet on the woman, who suffered critical injuries and was taken by boat to the shore before being flown to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, according to CHP.

An American Medical Response ambulance also was called to the scene, along with members of Cal Fire and the Capell Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the incident, CHP said.

