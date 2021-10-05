Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle, Capturing ocean wave energy

Cons:

1. The cost for initial set up can be steep, not like the average backyard solar panel. More large-scale research and investigation is required

2. Limited locations. Many of the best location for plants will be in existing urban or tourist destinations. While less visible, minimizing visual facilities could be challenging.

3. While among the cleanest and least harmful to sea life, more research must be done to protect our delicate ecology and habitats is essential. Any chemical uses must be carefully studied for unanticipated consequences.

4. Challenging scalability. Creating utility companies, equipment and supply lines to provide sufficient energy will be the real challenge.

As of today, there are no commercial wave power operations, however joint ventures between some American firms and Australia are posed to created enough power for 10,000 homes off their coastline. While ocean tidal wave capture has the greatest potential for producing renewable energy, there is a lot more research that needs to be done.

As they say…..

“Catch a wave and you’re sitting on top of the world!”

Chris d Craiker AIA/NCARB, will be visiting a Kauai ocean wave energy capture ...and perhaps a Mai Tai or two.