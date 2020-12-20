Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Napa Firefighters Museum needs a new home

On Aug. 24, 2014, Napa shook with a 6.1 earthquake. The aftershocks are still felt today. While many buildings have been repaired and lives put back together, some have not fully recovered.

The city-owned historic Firefighters Museum at Clay and Main was heavily damaged. Prior ownership was the Napa Redevelopment Agency with the city council serving as the agency board, but when the state forced the dissolution of all redevelopment agencies, the property was required to be sold.

The firefighters could have purchased the building, but at the time the group was not in the position to become property owners. Historically, the Napa Firefighters Museum was dedicated to preserving the history of the Napa fire service. The museum is a privately funded non-profit and needs a new home.

The museum had only been in existence since the early 1990s. The museum presented to the public Napa’s historical homage to essential fire protection. Housing horse-drawn carriages from the 1800s, as well as equipment and personnel, the museum was a tribute to the brave firefighters who had protected the city and county through countless emergencies and disasters. That bond was shattered the night of the earthquake and the firefighting equipment had moved into private quarters.