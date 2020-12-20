Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Napa Firefighters Museum needs a new home

On Aug. 24, 2014, Napa shook with a 6.1 earthquake. The aftershocks are still felt today. While many buildings have been repaired and lives put back together, some have not fully recovered.
The city-owned historic Firefighters Museum at Clay and Main was heavily damaged. Prior ownership was the Napa Redevelopment Agency with the city council serving as the agency board, but when the state forced the dissolution of all redevelopment agencies, the property was required to be sold.
The firefighters could have purchased the building, but at the time the group was not in the position to become property owners. Historically, the Napa Firefighters Museum was dedicated to preserving the history of the Napa fire service. The museum is a privately funded non-profit and needs a new home.
The museum had only been in existence since the early 1990s. The museum presented to the public Napa’s historical homage to essential fire protection. Housing horse-drawn carriages from the 1800s, as well as equipment and personnel, the museum was a tribute to the brave firefighters who had protected the city and county through countless emergencies and disasters. That bond was shattered the night of the earthquake and the firefighting equipment had moved into private quarters.
After years of horrific fires that have ravished our county, becoming worse almost every fire season, these men and women deserve our commemoration for the brave souls and equipment that helped keep us alive.
Napa was officially incorporated in 1872 with 10 miles of streets. Until the city stepped up to start its own fire department, volunteer groups handled the emergencies. They were both colorful and worthy of a book of their own.
On display at the old museum was an 1859 Jeffer hand-pumper. The volunteer firefighters “downtown” — as if there was a downtown then — were called the Pioneer Company #1. They worked alongside the Tannery Fire Brigade, as well as other hosing volunteers.
The present Fire Department was established in 1906 after the earthquake and fire ravished San Francisco. Today, it serves more than 80,000 residents. The mission statement of “Always here, always ready, serving you, with pride and excellence” has been their core value.
The Napa Fire Department maintained its equipment so well that it exceeded national standards and lasted well beyond expectation. In 1926, the Firefighter Association purchased the fleet of elderly but working equipment and restored them for parade quality and use. Napa has a proud history of surviving catastrophes and disasters.
In this winter, with sporadic rainfall, we should not be complacent. We should remember and celebrate our history, especially as summer and fall wildfires become the new norm, threatening our communities and homes. Let’s find a permanent home for the Firefighters Museum.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
