 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chubbs

Chubbs

Chubbs

""I'm not fat! I'm just big-boned!"" Or at least Chubbs thinks so as he weighs in at a hefty 20... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News