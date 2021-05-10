If interested please fill out an application at : http://petstablished.com/adoption_form/465/generic View on PetFinder
A two-vehicle crash Friday night near Yountville resulted in the death of a 24-year-old St. Helena man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Pacaso, a startup offering fractional ownership of second homes, recently began selling shares of a home in north Napa. Neighbors say Pacaso's business model is not a good fit for the area.
A man who was found dead Sunday morning north of Valle Verde Drive appears to have taken his own life, according to Napa Police.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant had a predatory history of targeting women in Napa County, the District Attorney's Office said.
Police said the bicyclist was riding in a traffic lane after midnight without lighting.
Napa police arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing a person and causing serious injury to his wrist.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
New cases are concentrated in people under 17 years of age and those in their 20s, the county reported.
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its Oxbow District building.
