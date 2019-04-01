CIA at Copia will offer the following classes during the week of April 1-7.
The class calendar on Copia website ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/
— Saturday, April 6
CIA Skills: DIY Diet (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $140.
With so many diet programs out there, it’s often overwhelming to find "one" that offers both delicious food options and steady success. This class will explore key principles behind today’s diet trends and how to turn their techniques into healthy, flavorful meals that you can enjoy every day.
This small hands-on class concludes with a meal and wine. (18 and older only).
Pairing Principles: Wine and Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $45.
Artisan cheese makers of California are setting the pace in the United States for quality and selection, and their cheeses shine when coupled with Napa Valley wines. This class will evaluate each cheese for flavor and texture, and experiment with dynamic and complementary pairings. (21 and older only)
— Sunday, April 7
Chef’s Table: Sunday Brunch, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 10 a.m. to noon, $85.
Gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen to watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques.
This class covers tricks of the trade when it comes to hosting a multi-course morning meal featuring favorite sweet and savory brunch dishes and beverages.
Cooking Wild With John Ash (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $150-$155.
Listed in Napa Parks & Rec: https://apm.activecommunities.com/naparec/Activity_Search/11279
Chef John Ash, as he explores the world of foraged, uncultivated, and wild foods. In this class. Using his recently published book, "Cooking Wild," learn how to "go wild" with a few of his favorite seasonal dishes, tastes and flavors.
Family Funday: Snazzy Snacks, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $15.
It's time to add a little DIY to the snack cupboard. With all of the options available at the supermarket, how can you create similar (and healthier) items at home?
Sample recipes include Chocolate Hazlenut Spread, Classic (or not-so-classic) Hummus, and one snazzy surprise.
Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
Please note: Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.