CIA at Copia Classes
The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia in Napa during the weeek of July 23–July 29. For more information or to register, visit ciaatcopia.com.
-- Wednesday, July 25
Somm’s Class: What We’re Drinking Now – Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7 p.m., $30
Discover what adventurous and tasty wines and other beverages the insiders think you should be drinking right now. (21+ only)
-- Thursday, July 26
Young Chef: Asian Cuisine – Culinary One-day Camp for 10+ – Hestan Kitchen, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $150
If your child (10+) or teen loves to cook, this camp is a way for him or her to explore the professional kitchen and learn new cooking and baking techniques from CIA chefs.
All participants must be dropped off at the Hestan Kitchen and signed in by an adult. At the conclusion of the program, adults must meet participants at the Hestan Kitchen for pick up and sign out.
Featured menu: Nori Hand Rolls, California Rolls, Miso Soup with Homemade Ramen Noodles, Sweet and Sour Chicken, Thai Garden Vegetable Green Curry, Vietnamese Cabbage Salad, Matcha Panna Cotta, Fortune Cookies (10+ only)
-- Friday, July 27
Chef’s Class: No-Bake Summertime Desserts – Napa Valley Vintners Theater, noon to 1 p.m., $30
CIA chefs will show you their favorite beat-the-heat, no-cook summertime desserts.
Featured recipes include Fresh Strawberry Granita with Basil-Mint Syrup and No-bake Cappuccino Pots de Crème
-- Saturday, July 28
CIA Skills: The Art of Plating, Summer Edition (Hands-on Class) – Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125
Do you make delicious food at home and want to learn how to plate it like a pro? It takes just a few simple steps to give your at-home creations the “wow” factor. Take this hands-on course to learn the ins and outs of modern plating techniques with one of the best seasons for fresh ingredients.
This is a small, hands-on class in the Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
The Chef’s Table: Food for Entertaining – Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5 – 7 p.m., $150
Gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen and watch chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques along the way. You won’t leave hungry.
Class instruction will include creating everything from starters to main dishes, along with entertaining tips. (18+ only)
-- Sunday, July 29
Chef’s Class: Brunchtime – Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m. to noon., $30
In this demonstration class, CIA chefs share DIY tricks and twists to your favorite brunchtime staples.
Featured recipes include Ham & Cheese Scones, Shakshuka
Family Funday: Ice Cream – Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Get the scoop on easy-to-make ice creams and other frozen treats by spending an hour with the experts and then build your very own sundae. (ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.)