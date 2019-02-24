Editor's note: This is the final in a series of articles from Napa Climate NOW!, a citizens organization advocating for climate solutions. Last October, Scott Sedgley among those was named a Napa Climate Champion by the group, in an effort to honor local individuals and organizations providing leadership in solving the problem of climate change.
From Boy Scout to fire captain to vice mayor, Scott Sedgley has led a life of service to the community. The Scout credo to be “careful with fire, considerate in the outdoors, and conservation minded” taught him to try “not leave any negative impact on the land.”
Raised in Napa, Sedgley appreciates having grown up in a beautiful place, roaming the valley’s oak woodlands, and enjoying the natural bounty of this valley. During summer vacations from Napa High, he became a seasonal firefighter with the California Department of Forestry, which ultimately led to a full-time position with the city fire department. Over his three-decade career, during which he was promoted to fire captain, Sedgley also provided emergency medical response and handled “hazmat” (hazardous material) incidents.
As he explained, a spill, an illegal storage, or even the runoff from fighting a fire needed containment. “You can’t just put out fires and then let the water run into the streets anymore because it has toxins from buildings. Even vehicle accident cleanup means no more hosing the spilled gas and oil into the gutters— we learned it needs to be bagged, tagged and shipped out.”
Before retiring from the fire department in 2011, he fought in “campaign fires”, the big ones that need help beyond local resources. Sedgley noted that although we are learning to manage topography (slope) and fuel (vegetation), “we have no control over local weather conditions, and it appears that global warming is making large wildfires much more intense.”
He worries that some people want to put their head in the sand regarding climate change. “We have to ask ourselves: Are our recent droughts just cyclical, or is climate change making them more frequent? Where are the leaders who are willing to look at data, look at science, and say this needs to be addressed, this is real?”
Since Sedgley was born in the 1950s, the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide has skyrocketed from 313 parts per million (ppm) to 412 ppm. The heat trapped by greenhouse gases and other climate pollutants is raising global mean temperature, amplifying wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, and floods -– the current litany of daily news.
Years ago, he got his own reality check when his 5-year-old son told him not to pour old auto oil into fence post holes. “He was right,” Sedgley says. “So I stopped.” More lessons from young people came during his nine years on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board. Listening to students, seeing their projects and honesty as they studied the impact that 7 billion people have on the planet, he “realized that they understood the crisis, and through their education I became aware of the urgency.”
Today, he wants “to focus on children because they are the future, and put more resources toward programs like environmental studies at New Tech High School, and Napa’s Outdoor Education program,” where young people can discover for themselves the lessons from his Boy Scout days."
“We can’t keep extracting our resources for profit. The natural world is finite and we can ruin it,” he said. “Clearly, business is good for the economy and jobs, and profit is necessary. Yet, are some simply greedy? Does it have to be more, more, more? I look to the model my grandfather provided, a small building contractor who was satisfied with making an honest living rather than pushing for excess.”
Elected to the Napa City Council in 2012, Sedgley has recently announced his intention to run for mayor, with endorsements pouring in from such prominent figures as Congressman Mike Thompson. Scott wants to focus on the City Sustainability Plan, moving away from fossil fuels and into renewable energy. Serving on the boards of the Napa-Vallejo Waste Management Authority, the Napa County Transportation Authority and the Planning Commission has pointed him toward wanting to power garbage trucks and eventually the entire city fleet renewably. He believes Napa can also reduce dependency on fossil fuels by building solar farms in the right locations, and looks to the community for support in these transitions.
Although last year’s Measure C vote lost in the county, it won handily in the city of Napa. Sedgley took the will of the people as a mandate, becoming the swing vote in denying a city zoning change to develop a luxury home project in the west Napa hills that would have resulted in destruction of oak woodlands. Recently speaking at the county Board of Supervisor’s Study Session for the Strategic Plan on issues of concern in the Watershed and Oak Woodland Protection Initiative, he kept his focus simple and based on his own experience:
“As an elected representative in our county, I took an oath, as you all did, to preserve, serve and protect. Napa’s Municipal Water Storage is being negatively affected by deforestation and the vineyard development above. Much is said about the need for science and data before action can be taken. I have visited Hennessey, Rector and Milliken my entire life. …Visit those reservoirs after a storm today –they look like giant mud puddles. Can we look at basic physics? Any plumber can attest, waste runs downhill. I ask you to work with our 5 municipal agencies to create protections to serve our reservoirs.”
On the board of the Napa County Historical Society, Sedgley leads walking tours, occasionally dressing the part by wearing a top hat as he shares the history of our old mansions and the Goodman library, and illustrating his commitment that Napa Valley remains the vibrant, healthy, enjoyable place it was when he was growing up.