“We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly.”
~ Zero Waste Chef Anne Marie Bonneau
My “aha” moment occurred last September when I was picking up trash along the Napa River during the annual Coastal Clean-up. Most of the trash I found was plastic and included a toothbrush, a lip-gloss tube, and a to-go drink cup and straw, items that I have used and tossed. It made me look at all the plastic in my home and my grocery cart and work out how I can reduce my contribution to plastic pollution.
Plastic pollution is a worldwide problem. The National Geographic reports that every year, about 8 million tons of plastic waste escapes into the oceans from coastal nations. That’s the equivalent of setting five garbage bags full of trash on every foot of coastline around the world.
Locally, every year, 7 trillion tiny pieces of plastic, roughly equal to 1 million pieces each for every man, woman and child in the Bay Area, flow into San Francisco Bay, according to the most comprehensive scientific study yet on the subject released by San Francisco Estuary Institute, UC Davis, the University of Toronto and other institutions.
But plastic pollution is just part of the problem. In “Plastic & Climate: the Hidden Costs of a Plastic Planet”, the Center for International and Environmental Law reports on how greenhouse gases are emitted at each stage of the plastic life cycle: 1) fossil fuel extraction and transport, 2) plastic refining and manufacture, 3) managing plastic waste, and 4) plastic’s ongoing impact once it reaches our oceans, waterways and landscape.
The report states “In 2019, the production and incineration of plastic will produce more than 850 million metric tons of greenhouse gases—equal to the emissions from 189 five-hundred megawatt coal power plants.” Even more reason to reduce my family’s plastic consumption.
Taking action
Anne Reilley, a St. Helena mother of two, was my guide for where to find alternatives to plastic items and ways to live more plastic-free. Her excellent website, Environmentally Sustainable Solutions for Waste & Plastic Pollution, grew out of her concern about the health effects of plastic. “I’ve never really liked plastics” Reilley says. “I began worrying about the health effects of plastics leaching endocrine disruptors because I had young kids. This led to more research and learning about the devastating effect plastic pollution has on wildlife.”
“We started making a concerted effort to cut out plastic about 2 to 3 years ago. Kids are great to go on these journeys with. They like a fun challenge: “You have to find whatever-item-you-want-Mom-to-buy that’s not in plastic.” My advice for people is to start small — look at your bathroom. You can buy items in glass or aluminum containers or refill your own containers at Whole Foods. There‘s a lot innovation in plastic-free products.”
“In the kitchen, condiments are a great place to start. For example, you can say “I’m going to buy ketchup in glass.” Most condiments used to be packaged in glass. You just start making those conscientious decisions to move away from buying plastic. Buying in bulk and eating a plant-based diet are other changes our family has made that helped reduce the amount of plastic we bring home.” Reilley likes to quote Zero Waste Chef Anne Marie Bonneau: “We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly.”
At the state level
California state Senator Bill Dodd said, “The legislature has passed several “one-off” bills banning different single-use plastic items, but we need a more comprehensive approach if we are going to meet our 2030 goals.”
The past legislative session saw the introduction of bills to reduce single-use plastics (Senate Bill 54) and require beverage containers have 50% recycled content (Assembly Bill 792), but neither bill made it to the governor’s desk.
“The Legislature needs to revisit these bills” Dodd said. “We need to move the needle and create a market for the products that are being recycled. Producer responsibility also needs to play a role. We shouldn’t be using any plastic that can’t be recycled and we should be looking at alternative ways to package goods that don’t use any plastic at all.”
When asked about his habits at home, Dodd replied, “When you do this work you start noticing your own buying and recycling habits. My household has converted to more recycling, but we’d like to convert to less waste overall. This issue of plastic has become so important, we just have to act.”
Actions for our community
1) Put your purchasing power to work—buy items with no or minimal plastic packaging. Visit environmentallysustainablesolutions.com/ for ideas.
2) BYO—When shopping: bring your own bags and bulk containers. When dining out: bring your own go-kit with utensils, a cup, storage containers and a cloth napkin.
3) Recycle , don’t “wishcycle”—see the NRWS website for what plastic items can be recycled.
4) Raise your voice—Thank merchants who don’t use plastic ware, and ask those who do to switch. Let manufacturers know when their products are over-packaged. Let our elected representatives know that you want solutions to plastic pollution.
5) Take the pledge to live with less plastic at napavalleydems.org/climate-changemaker/.
6) Shop at the Napa Farmers Market—in 2020 all vendors will stop using single-use plastics.