As summer approaches, Mt. Veeder resident Joe Nordlinger starts to wonder, “What will burn this year?” The double whammy of climate change — longer, drier fire seasons and wet winters that allow more fuel growth — combined with years of fire suppression have led to our current era of megafires, wildfires that burn more than 100,000 acres.
At the FireSmart Workshop put on in May by the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (Napa Firewise) and the Napa County Resource Conservation District (RCD), Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls reminded us that we live in a fire-adapted ecosystem and we need to consider reintroducing fire into the landscape.
Our regional landscape evolved with fire to the extent that some plants require fire to germinate, such as the fire poppy (Papaver californicum) found on the Napa County Land Trust’s Mt. George Preserve. Recent research cited by the John Muir Project shows that even after a high- intensity burn, forests continue to sequester carbon and provide habitat resources.
Our forests have adapted to fire, so how can we? How can we make our rural neighborhoods fire safe?
This was the main focus of the FireSmart Workshop attended by members of Napa County’s Fire Safe Councils. Napa County currently has nine Fire Safe Councils, organized by Napa Firewise, with three others being formed. These are our county’s “boots on the ground”— neighborhood groups formed to do fuel reduction projects in rural residential areas.
These groups are expected to develop a highly technical vegetation management plan, apply for grant funding, and oversee the work or do the work themselves. This involved process has limited the effectiveness of these efforts.
The Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council, which Joe Nordlinger chairs, is considered the most successful council, and several of its board members have professional expertise. It has been able to get funding to start creating shaded fuel breaks along key access routes, including county roads, legacy fire roads, and driveways that can serve as routes for fire crews.
These routes will allow fire crews access to ridge tops and key locations to slow an advancing fire and protect property and structures. Constructing shaded fuel breaks and completing fuel reduction in the 26,000-acre Mt. Veeder area, Nordlinger estimates, could cost several million dollars.
“It’s really a process of compartmentalizing thousands of acres of wildland forest with ridges, roads and key drainages,” he says. It was clear to him that all the Fire Safe Councils need help in getting the necessary funds.
Nordlinger also serves on the Board of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF) and describes how the organization is now working to provide this help.
“NCFF needs to become a shared services model that writes the grant applications and manages the vendors and the projects so that the Fire Safe Councils can focus on identifying priorities for fuel reduction and community outreach and education,” he said.
One of the first steps is preparing a countywide Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). This is funded in large part by a Cal Fire grant. The plan will provide a comprehensive strategy for collaboration by agencies and land owners to prioritize and reduce fire hazards. The RCD will be able to partner by providing technical expertise and funding support.
Napa Firewise also helps with information on how to fire harden your home. This includes using fire-resistant building materials and creating 100 feet of defensible space around your home.
Nordlinger describes the fuel reduction work done on his property. “It’s important to focus on the immediate 10- foot perimeter around your home and then the next 90 feet. Reduce brush but maintain the ‘barrier trees.’ These are the less flammable live oaks, toyon, madrone, redwoods and maples. Focus on removing the more flammable bay trees and small Doug firs. The brush is then chipped and spread on site so the carbon remains sequestered.”
Grazing by goats and sheep is another way communities are reducing fuel loads. “When we graze goats in an area, all of the fuel is removed before fire season and it doesn’t grow back until the following season — and it’s much safer to have goats graze difficult terrain,” says Kenneth VanWig, chief of the Ventura County Fire Department, as reported in USA Today. The fire department began using goats about a decade ago, and VanWig says the four-legged firefighters are the best fire prevention tools available.
Climate change is forcing us to take a hard look at how we live now and how we will adapt to future conditions. Here are actions you can take to help our community be better prepared for the next wildfire:
1. Contact the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation at info@napafirewise.org or napafirewise.org for more information on Fire Safe Councils.
2. Help with invasive plant removal projects with the Napa County Land Trust, Napa County Parks and Open Space District, and Friends of Westwood Hills Park (kevin.hansen49@gmail.com). Invasive plants such as French broom often act as ladder fuels, shrubs of 3 to 6 feet that provide fuel for a fire to go from ground level up into tree canopies.