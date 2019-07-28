One major benefit of BottleRock Napa Valley happens after the musicians have left the stage and the crowds have gone home. That’s when the Waste Not Napa Valley (WNNV) crew goes to work collecting and redistributing leftover food from all the marvelous restaurants and food vendors that cater to festival-goers. WNNV started as a Leadership Napa Valley project. It’s now a community organization that plans food recovery from large events.
Helping out this year was a fun and eye-opening experience. On the Monday following BottleRock, co-founder Betsy Van Dyne led us around the BottleRock site, asking vendors if they had leftover food to donate. We hauled boxes of chicken thighs, watermelons, pizza fixings and much more to a refrigerated container generously provided by festival producer Latitude 38.
The next day, most of this food was donated to local non-profits including the Napa Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club and up-valley farmworker centers. Food not suitable for human consumption went to animals or composting.
WNNV Co-founder Molly Moran Williams reported that, this year, this effort kept a whopping 10,000 pounds of food from being sent to a landfill — reducing waste while filling plates in our community.
The Food Waste-Climate Connection
In the U.S., 30% to 40% of the food produced for human consumption is not eaten. That’s about 20 pounds of food waste per person each month, valued at $165 billion annually, according to Climate Central, an organization of scientists and journalists focused on the changing climate and its public impacts.
Cutting food waste is one of the easiest ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially when we consider all the energy and emissions that go into growing food, processing it and transporting it.
In addition, wilted lettuce, coffee grounds and all those leftovers tossed in the garbage usually end up in a landfill where they rot, producing methane gas as they decompose. A methane molecule released today is more than 100 times more heat-trapping than carbon dioxide, according to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies – far more potent than most people realize. Municipal solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States according to the Environmental Protection Agency (2015). Globally, if food waste could be represented as its own country, it would be the third largest greenhouse emitter, behind China and the U.S.
What can we do?
Little things can make a big impact.
- Save on your grocery bill by buying carefully, only what you need and can use.
- Use leftovers or send them home with guests
- Donate to community gleaning programs, who harvest extra home garden produce and to a local Food Bank.
- Encourage local event organizers and institutions to work with organizations like WNNV and adopt a zero food waste goal.
- Don’t throw organics into the trash – compost them instead. Climate scientist Drew Shindell reminds us that this simple behavior change could prevent virtually all the methane emissions from landfills without any technological fixes and complex regulations.
Tim Dewey-Mattia, Napa Recycling and Waste Services’ manager for public education, reminds all of NRWS’s customers to “include the food in your brown compost cart.”
Lots of things can be composted today: meat/bones, dairy, bread, fruit and veggies, food-soiled paper, paper cups and plates, paper towels/napkins, coffee grounds/filters, tea bags as well as yard waste in the brown compost cart.
Here’s a guide to composting:
Step 1: Keep your kitchen compost pail in a convenient location. Empty daily or line your container with newspaper, paper bags, or locally-approved compostable bags. To cut down on trips to the compost bin and keep your kitchen smelling fresh, you can keep a container in the freezer. The yuck factor is gone. Collect food scraps while preparing meals, scraping plates and cleaning out the refrigerator of unwanted leftovers or spoiled food. Remember to include paper towels, napkins, paper plates and coffee cups. It all adds up.
Step 2: Empty your kitchen compost pail into your brown compost rolling cart as frequently as you like, along with your yard wastes. Place your cart out for weekly pickup on your regular collection day.
Step 3: NRWS picks up your carts and delivers them to its recycling and composting facility. The number 1 reason households say they are participating is composting turns organic material into a rich soil amendment that can be used right here in Napa County. It’s available for landscaping, kitchen gardens, farms and vineyards, closing the loop locally and sustainably.
Dewey-Mattia reports that in a recent survey, the number 1 reason households said they were not participating in the pilot composting program is that they put food waste in the garbage disposal. Unfortunately, this is not a good option. Food that goes down the drain ends up at the wastewater treatment plant, where its removal increases treatment costs. Also it’s estimated that a household uses about 900 gallons of water annually just to wash food scraps down the garbage disposal, which requires electricity and adds to our carbon footprint.
So next time you think about throwing away your food in the trash can or down the garbage disposal, do something simple and powerful instead to fight climate change right in your own kitchen: toss your food scraps in the compost bin.