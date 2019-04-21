In California and across the country, students are asking their schools and school boards to adopt climate change action resolutions. These resolutions ask the school boards to increase climate curriculum, to lower the carbon footprint and pollutant emissions of school district operations, and to call on Congress to take “swift and effective action on climate change.”
Students in Napa have been working on a climate resolution for the Napa Valley Unified School District. Two of the students involved are Nicolas Sando and Kai Matthiasson.
Nicolas Sando, 17, is a senior at New Technology High School. He grew up working in agriculture with his father, who founded Rancho Gordo, the food company based on heirloom bean varieties, and wants to continue in agriculture.
“We’ve lost contact with where our food comes from,” he said. “It baffles me that so much of our agricultural resources go to meat production, rather than feeding starving people. Climate change has always filled me with dread, but with the timeline from the UN report, I realized we might as well get to work on it while we still can.”
His opportunity to take action came when he learned about the Students 4 Climate Action climate resolution from New Tech Environmental Science teacher Christie Wolf. A first meeting for students and teachers from Napa, Vintage and New Tech high schools worked on the text of the resolution. The schools’ collaboration continued over several meetings to draft the document that will be presented to the Napa Valley Unified School District Board in April.
Sando has become a spokesperson and organizer for the project. “If it’s for the sake of the planet, I’m willing to step out of my comfort zone.” He has spoken at the School Strike rally, and at a Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. Sando understands the resolution is “an opportunity to grow our power and our voice. Now that we have made our demands known (by the resolution), we, as students, need to change our own behaviors; we need to uphold these values that we’re asking our government to uphold. But the most important actions on climate change will be systemic changes. We need to make sure the elected representatives working for us are working in our best interests.”
Kai Matthiasson, 18, is a senior at Napa High. Kai grew up on his family’s organic farm. His parents own Matthiasson Wines and are active on environmental issues. Matthiasson is one of the founders of the Hero Foundation, a student group formed to help with community projects after the 2017 wine country fires. Matthiasson restarted the Napa High Sierra Club so his fellow students could “enjoy nature and also protect nature for others to enjoy”.
His concern about climate change came from his parents’ awareness of the impacts on agriculture and from Napa High teacher Rob Kohl’s Environmental Science Class. The Student Climate Resolution has become a project of the Hero Foundation, a group “built around trying to make change in the world and helping our community.” Matthiasson points out climate actions in the schools could include having compost bins in classrooms and using class time to teach students the importance of composting and recycling.
“I think the most important thing at the moment is legislation to slow global warming. To make long-term, impactful change, legislation is the only way to go about this.” He believes that advocating for legislation is how he can have the biggest impact. “Our generation feels that we were born into this decaying world. It’s not our fault, but it’s our responsibility to change it. We know we have to, it’s not a choice.”
Last year, school boards across California started passing climate change resolutions at the urging of students who want protection from the growing threat of climate change. Today, 29 school boards in five states, teachers’ unions including the National American Federation of Teachers, and PTAs including the National PTA have made public statements calling for climate action.
Napa’s students are making their voices heard on the importance of acting now to stabilize our climate and have asked the Board of Education to adopt their student climate resolution. We can thank these inspiring young people by supporting their efforts.
In coincidental support of these efforts, a County-Cities Climate Discussion Group has recently drafted a “Countywide Commitment to Fight Climate Change” proclamation inspired in part by a Climate Emergency Resolution drafted by Napa Climate NOW!
The proclamation will be presented for discussion at the April 23 Board of Supervisors meeting and the April 23 St. Helena City Council meeting. Our other cities and town will be considering adoption on future dates. For more information on how to support this Proclamation, contact Napa Climate NOW!