Coco Chanel

Primary Color: Red Brown Weight: 57lbs Age: 2yrs 0mths 2wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
They're not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and here's why.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
The suspect is accused of starting the Markley Fire in Vacaville last August that merged with fires in five other counties, including Napa, to become the LNU Lightning Complex.
Police are investigating the crash that injured two drivers and a 4-year-old child.
The defendant was also ordered to pay $250,000 for the psychological harm that he caused.
Pacaso, a startup offering fractional ownership of second homes, recently began selling shares of a home in north Napa. Neighbors say Pacaso's business model is not a good fit for the area.
Curbs on irrigation, car washing and other activities may return in the city of Napa amid shrinking water supplies on the tail of a dry California winter.
A house fire that broke out Saturday evening in rural eastern Napa County spread into 2 ½ acres of woodlands before being controlled by firefighters.
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.
Wildfire smoke substantively depressed wine production in Napa County in 2020. As the first wines from the 2020 vintage come to market, wineries are assessing strategies to compensate for a lower-production year.
