College Football: No. 3 Oregon takes opportunistic defense into Stanford

STANFORD — No. 3 Oregon has thrived early this season by capitalizing on quarterback mistakes. Stanford QB Tanner McKee has done an impressive job avoiding them in his first year as a starter.

When the Ducks travel to take on the Cardinal on Saturday, which of those trends continues could help determine the winner.

Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) overcame some shaky moments in the conference opener last week before beating Arizona 41-19 thanks in large part to five interceptions, including one returned for a TD by Bennett Williams.

Coach Mario Cristobal knows it will be hard to count on that many takeaways this week against McKee and the Cardinal (2-2, 1-1).

“The quarterback is as good of a quarterback as we’ve seen, not only this year, in years past,” Cristobal said. “He is a guy who has complete control of the offense. He is quick and efficient with his reads. Tremendous arm; accurate. He can run. He can hurt you with designed plays and pulls and he can hurt you by taking off and scrambling. He is a game-changer.”

He also has avoided big errors since taking over as the starter for a Week 2 win at Southern California. McKee is one of five QBs with at least 100 passes who has not thrown an interception so far this season.