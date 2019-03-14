COLLEGE HOOPS TOURNAMENT: For The Record

ACROSS
1 Yr. starter
4 “Section 2” alternative
9 Austin Carr’s record 25 field goals in a single NCAA championship game, e.g.
13 False front
19 Foreman fighter
20 Spitting nails
21 State firmly
22 Of equal standing
23 Coach with the most men’s tournament wins (94)
26 Soda since 1905
27 The Wildcats beat them to win the 1998 championship
28 Poland’s basic monetary unit
29 Franklin of soul
31 Play near the basket along the side of the key
34 Player with the most points in a women’s Final Four game (47)
39 Coach who led Kentucky to championships in 1948, 1949, 1951 and 1958
42 “... __ quit!” (ultimatum)
43 Blue Jays’ home, on scoreboards
44 Feel crummy
45 Team with the most men’s tournament championships (11)
50 Earth goddess
53 __ Loa
55 Coach Bill who led the 132-Across to the champion- ship in 2008
56 Brand in the freezer aisle
57 Player with the most points in a Final Four game (58)
59 “I’m on __!”
61 Lazed about
63 Ambient composer Brian
64 “Queen __” (pop singer’s nickname)
65 Pack-toting beast
68 Ball __ (hoopster who doesn’t pass a lot)
69 Member sch. of an NCAA conference, e.g.
71 Jessica of “Hitchcock”
75 Nickname of the team with the most women’s tournament appearances (37)
78 Louvre Pyramid architect
80 Coach with the most tournament championships (11)
82 “Frozen” queen
83 __ finger (big pointer at many a hoops game)
85 “__ see it ...”
87 Near-eternity
88 __ ball (hoopster’s embarrassment)
89 Run after Q
91 Steals from
94 Actor Taye
96 School with most women’s tournament championships (11)
100 Without, to Luc
103 Nothing but
104 Tibet’s capital
105 “Pronto”
106 Coach with the most men’s tournament championships (10)
108 “Gimme __!” (cheer starter for the NCAA’s Cyclones)
109 Old jet, for short
111 Prez with Mamie
113 Smith who’s tied with 23-Across for the most consecutive tournament appearances (23)
114 School with the most Final Four appearances (20)
119 School whose Lady Bears won the NCAA championship in 2005 and 2012
124 Casino chain founder
125 NBA great who once played for the LSU Tigers
128 Zebra feature
129 Christians’ __ Creed
132 Team with the longest streak of men’s consecutive tournament appearances (29)
136 “__ Fideles”
137 Power forward Meek who was on Duke’s 1992 championship-winning team
138 “Them” novelist
139 Hanger in a basketball court
140 One of Henry VIII’s Annes
141 University of Rhode Island’s hoops team
142 “Dead-tree”
143 Part of iOS: Abbr.
DOWN
1 Get clogged
2 Co-worker of Kagan and Kavanaugh
3 Footwear for many a hoops player
4 Commercial ending for Water
5 Part of ETA: Abbr.
6 Tease playfully
7 “Ciao for now,” in a text
8 Jeff of Amazon.com
9 Finn’s friend
10 Many NCAA games are seen on them
11 Just swell
12 Spin
13 Seating a couple
14 Filmdom’s Ron Burgundy, for one
15 Chocolate-yielding tree
16 GI’s address
17 Basketball’s Mavericks, on scoreboards
18 One-and-done __ (period in basketball that began in 2006)
24 NYC hrs.
25 Moral climate
30 Abbr. on a cornerstone
32 Inner city, informally
33 Lily-white
35 Lacking leniency
36 Hoopster Arizin whose jersey #11 was retired by Villanova
37 Berlin article
38 Make laugh really hard
40 Wrinkly dog
41 Grunting ones
45 Functional
46 Total or Life
47 Big London insurer
48 CIO’s partner
49 Joakim who was named the most outstanding player of the 2006 Final Four
51 “For __ know ...”
52 __ Delle Donne (WNBA great who once played for the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens)
54 Baked brick
57 It includes the 1977 championship-winning Golden Eagles and the 1984 championship-winning Hoyas
58 Trendy again
60 Loo
62 One-up
66 What “center” starts with
67 __ -mo replay
70 Bird who finished her career at 96-Across ranked first in three-point field goal percentage
72 Represented visually, as by scanning
73 Many an asylum-seeker
74 Perfect-game pitcher Don
76 Tall tales
77 Raipur wraps
79 One-on-one offense, in hoops slang
81 State that’s home to the NCAA’s Sycamores, who played in the 2011 tournament: Abbr.
84 Mineral in sheets
86 In that case
90 Sailor’s song
92 It may be dilated
93 Longtime Saudi Arabian king
95 “If u ask me ...”
96 Large family
97 “How awful!”
98 Hair remover brand
99 Turkic people
101 LA-to-IL dir.
102 Stick in a medicine cabinet
106 A Bush twin
107 __ whim
110 Hoops tactic also called a pick
112 Stands in a mall
115 __ days (now)
116 Leaf gatherer
117 Butler’s love
118 Fabulous writer?
120 Singer Sumac
121 Moles may destroy them
122 In tune
123 Sits on the sidelines, say
126 Open a crack
127 Notes after sol
129 Throw cuffs on
130 Altar answer
131 Toon pic
133 Strategy game with matchsticks
134 Kyoto cash
135 U.S. electee of ’48