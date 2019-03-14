COLLEGE HOOPS TOURNAMENT: For The Record

ACROSS

1 Yr. starter

4 “Section 2” alternative

9 Austin Carr’s record 25 field goals in a single NCAA championship game, e.g.

13 False front

19 Foreman fighter

20 Spitting nails

21 State firmly

22 Of equal standing

23 Coach with the most men’s tournament wins (94)

26 Soda since 1905

27 The Wildcats beat them to win the 1998 championship

28 Poland’s basic monetary unit

29 Franklin of soul

31 Play near the basket along the side of the key

34 Player with the most points in a women’s Final Four game (47)

39 Coach who led Kentucky to championships in 1948, 1949, 1951 and 1958

42 “... __ quit!” (ultimatum)

43 Blue Jays’ home, on scoreboards

44 Feel crummy

45 Team with the most men’s tournament championships (11)

50 Earth goddess

53 __ Loa

55 Coach Bill who led the 132-Across to the champion- ship in 2008

56 Brand in the freezer aisle

57 Player with the most points in a Final Four game (58)

59 “I’m on __!”

61 Lazed about

63 Ambient composer Brian

64 “Queen __” (pop singer’s nickname)

65 Pack-toting beast

68 Ball __ (hoopster who doesn’t pass a lot)

69 Member sch. of an NCAA conference, e.g.

71 Jessica of “Hitchcock”

75 Nickname of the team with the most women’s tournament appearances (37)

78 Louvre Pyramid architect

80 Coach with the most tournament championships (11)

82 “Frozen” queen

83 __ finger (big pointer at many a hoops game)

85 “__ see it ...”

87 Near-eternity

88 __ ball (hoopster’s embarrassment)

89 Run after Q

91 Steals from

94 Actor Taye

96 School with most women’s tournament championships (11)

100 Without, to Luc

103 Nothing but

104 Tibet’s capital

105 “Pronto”

106 Coach with the most men’s tournament championships (10)

108 “Gimme __!” (cheer starter for the NCAA’s Cyclones)

109 Old jet, for short

111 Prez with Mamie

113 Smith who’s tied with 23-Across for the most consecutive tournament appearances (23)

114 School with the most Final Four appearances (20)

119 School whose Lady Bears won the NCAA championship in 2005 and 2012

124 Casino chain founder

125 NBA great who once played for the LSU Tigers

128 Zebra feature

129 Christians’ __ Creed

132 Team with the longest streak of men’s consecutive tournament appearances (29)

136 “__ Fideles”

137 Power forward Meek who was on Duke’s 1992 championship-winning team

138 “Them” novelist

139 Hanger in a basketball court

140 One of Henry VIII’s Annes

141 University of Rhode Island’s hoops team

142 “Dead-tree”

143 Part of iOS: Abbr.

DOWN

1 Get clogged

2 Co-worker of Kagan and Kavanaugh

3 Footwear for many a hoops player

4 Commercial ending for Water

5 Part of ETA: Abbr.

6 Tease playfully

7 “Ciao for now,” in a text

8 Jeff of Amazon.com

9 Finn’s friend

10 Many NCAA games are seen on them

11 Just swell

12 Spin

13 Seating a couple

14 Filmdom’s Ron Burgundy, for one

15 Chocolate-yielding tree

16 GI’s address

17 Basketball’s Mavericks, on scoreboards

18 One-and-done __ (period in basketball that began in 2006)

24 NYC hrs.

25 Moral climate

30 Abbr. on a cornerstone

32 Inner city, informally

33 Lily-white

35 Lacking leniency

36 Hoopster Arizin whose jersey #11 was retired by Villanova

37 Berlin article

38 Make laugh really hard

40 Wrinkly dog

41 Grunting ones

45 Functional

46 Total or Life

47 Big London insurer

48 CIO’s partner

49 Joakim who was named the most outstanding player of the 2006 Final Four

51 “For __ know ...”

52 __ Delle Donne (WNBA great who once played for the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens)

54 Baked brick

57 It includes the 1977 championship-winning Golden Eagles and the 1984 championship-winning Hoyas

58 Trendy again

60 Loo

62 One-up

66 What “center” starts with

67 __ -mo replay

70 Bird who finished her career at 96-Across ranked first in three-point field goal percentage

72 Represented visually, as by scanning

73 Many an asylum-seeker

74 Perfect-game pitcher Don

76 Tall tales

77 Raipur wraps

79 One-on-one offense, in hoops slang

81 State that’s home to the NCAA’s Sycamores, who played in the 2011 tournament: Abbr.

84 Mineral in sheets

86 In that case

90 Sailor’s song

92 It may be dilated

93 Longtime Saudi Arabian king

95 “If u ask me ...”

96 Large family

97 “How awful!”

98 Hair remover brand

99 Turkic people

101 LA-to-IL dir.

102 Stick in a medicine cabinet

106 A Bush twin

107 __ whim

110 Hoops tactic also called a pick

112 Stands in a mall

115 __ days (now)

116 Leaf gatherer

117 Butler’s love

118 Fabulous writer?

120 Singer Sumac

121 Moles may destroy them

122 In tune

123 Sits on the sidelines, say

126 Open a crack

127 Notes after sol

129 Throw cuffs on

130 Altar answer

131 Toon pic

133 Strategy game with matchsticks

134 Kyoto cash

135 U.S. electee of ’48

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0