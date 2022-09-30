Coming together for a cure for glioblastoma

In a month, it will be the 10th anniversary of losing my father to an inoperable brain tumor known as glioblastoma. When he was diagnosed in the late summer of 2012, my mother and my siblings tried to tell me how severe it was, but I chose not to listen. I chose to be the one who was the “positive voice.”

On multiple occasions my brother and sister came to me and my wife, who is a nurse, asking if I understood the diagnosis. To my wife’s credit, she knew how important it was to me to never let my dad know that everyone knew this was it and that someone still believed he could beat it. I didn’t do it for selfish reasons, I did it because the person I knew who never gave up wouldn’t see his youngest son give up. It was my turn to be strong for him.

What I didn’t prepare for was the inevitable reality that cancer doesn’t care about how much you love someone or that your relationship isn’t done growing. Before his diagnosis in August 2012 he was seemingly normal in every way. He died in November, three short months later.

My father went from someone who had never been sick to someone who never was going to get better. On the bright side he didn’t see defeat in my eyes, but on the not so bright side, I was completely unprepared to handle his passing.

The glioblastoma tumor my father was fed by blood in the brain. You can’t cut off blood to the brain, but you can remove part of the tumor. This was his choice, to see if he could remove the tumor and have a few extra days, weeks, or months with us.

Another choice was to journey into experimental treatment, one not yet proven to deliver results. He did that for me, my brother and my sister. In a time filled with uncertainty and fear he chose to focus on us, his children. In the course of that treatment he developed Stephen Johnson Syndrome. This is an ailment then essentially boils your skin from the inside out. This is what ultimately took my father’s life.

It’s a weird feeling when someone dies trying to protect you from the inevitable Choosing to be positive gave me so many benefits while he was alive and tremendous lingering pain after he passed away. I still don’t know if it was the right decision, but I know that he never looked at me and thought it was the end.

Unfortunately, my father was not the only member of my family that has had the unfortunate experience with this disease. My grandfather on my mother’s side also had glioblastoma. He was fortunate enough to live a long five years with the disease, however.

Almost a decade after I lost my father, I am able to do something to bring awareness to this awful disease. Through a partnership with Tim McGraw (who lost his father to the same disease) and Guy Fieri we are helping to put resources towards eventually finding the cause of this disease and helping those who are the absolute heroes, the first responders.

We all know that dealing with the disease is where we find heroes, but please reflect for a moment on the ones who have to share their diagnosis with the patient and deliver the news no one wants to hear. Doctors, nurses, and many health care professionals are there every day providing support for those who are unaware of where to turn and what to do next. They bring patients and family member the comfort of knowing someone cares for them and is there to help.

Nearly 25 years ago, I married a nurse. While my father often joked she would be the one who took care of him in his later years, she has spent the better part of two decades taking care of me. Nursing me through the loss of not one, but both parents to cancer. My father to glioblastoma and my mother to pancreatic cancer nine years later. Though both were incurable cancers at the time, events like the Wine Country Weekend are working toward a day where that's no longer the case.

Please join us in celebrating all that we have lost and to help us find an end to brain cancer, to acknowledge and support our first responders and health care professionals, and to celebrate those for sacrificing their emotions every day to help all of us get back to normal… As close as we can.