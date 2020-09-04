These events are coming up with UC Master Gardeners of Napa County
Food Growing Forum via Zoom run from last Sunday of the month August through October. Register to get a Zoom link at ucanr.edu/foodgrowingforum2020
— Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 to 4 p.m.: Harvesting Your Bounty and what else to do now
— Sunday, Oct. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.: Planting Edible Alliums: Onions, Leeks, etc and what else to do now
Winter Vegetable Give Away: Cauliflower Seedlings—Sept. 1, 3 to 6 p.m., at 1710 Soscol Ave. parking.
Napa Library Talks, first Thursday each month by Zoom. Register to get zoom link.
Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 to 8 p.m.: the Art of Bonsai, ucanr.edu/bonsai2020
Thursday, Oct. 1, 7-8 pm Creating Wildlife Habitat, ucanr.edu/wildlifehabitat2020
Pollinator Gardening—a 4 part Series – Sundays, 1 to 2 p.m. by Zoom, register to get zoom links
Part 1, Sept 20– Introduction to Gardening for Pollinators ucanr.edu/2020pollinatorpart1introduction
Part 2, Sept 27 – Pollinators and the Plants They Love, ucanr.edu/2020pollinatorpart2plants
Part 3, Oct 4 – Planning Your Pollinator Garden, ucanr.edu/2020pollinator3planning
Part 4, Oct 11 – Caring for Your Pollinator Garden, ucanr.edu/2020pollinator4care
Interested in becoming a UC Master Gardener? Send your information through the website request. They will be selecting candidates this summer for January-June 2021 volunteer program training.
For more information go to napamg.ucanr.edu.
