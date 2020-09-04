× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

These events are coming up with UC Master Gardeners of Napa County

Food Growing Forum via Zoom run from last Sunday of the month August through October. Register to get a Zoom link at ucanr.edu/foodgrowingforum2020

— Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 to 4 p.m.: Harvesting Your Bounty and what else to do now

— Sunday, Oct. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.: Planting Edible Alliums: Onions, Leeks, etc and what else to do now

Winter Vegetable Give Away: Cauliflower Seedlings—Sept. 1, 3 to 6 p.m., at 1710 Soscol Ave. parking.

Napa Library Talks, first Thursday each month by Zoom. Register to get zoom link.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 to 8 p.m.: the Art of Bonsai, ucanr.edu/bonsai2020

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7-8 pm Creating Wildlife Habitat, ucanr.edu/wildlifehabitat2020

Pollinator Gardening—a 4 part Series – Sundays, 1 to 2 p.m. by Zoom, register to get zoom links

Part 1, Sept 20– Introduction to Gardening for Pollinators ucanr.edu/2020pollinatorpart1introduction