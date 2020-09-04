 Skip to main content
Coming up with UC Master Gardeners

These events are coming up with UC Master Gardeners of Napa County

Food Growing Forum via Zoom run from last Sunday of the month August through October. Register to get a Zoom link at ucanr.edu/foodgrowingforum2020

— Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 to 4 p.m.: Harvesting Your Bounty and what else to do now

— Sunday, Oct. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.: Planting Edible Alliums: Onions, Leeks, etc and what else to do now

Winter Vegetable Give Away: Cauliflower Seedlings—Sept. 1, 3 to 6 p.m., at 1710 Soscol Ave. parking.

Napa Library Talks, first Thursday each month by Zoom. Register to get zoom link.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 to 8 p.m.: the Art of Bonsai, ucanr.edu/bonsai2020

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7-8 pm Creating Wildlife Habitat, ucanr.edu/wildlifehabitat2020

Pollinator Gardening—a 4 part Series – Sundays, 1 to 2 p.m. by Zoom, register to get zoom links

Part 1, Sept 20– Introduction to Gardening for Pollinators ucanr.edu/2020pollinatorpart1introduction

Part 2, Sept 27 – Pollinators and the Plants They Love, ucanr.edu/2020pollinatorpart2plants

Part 3, Oct 4 – Planning Your Pollinator Garden, ucanr.edu/2020pollinator3planning

Part 4, Oct 11 – Caring for Your Pollinator Garden, ucanr.edu/2020pollinator4care

Interested in becoming a UC Master Gardener? Send your information through the website request. They will be selecting candidates this summer for January-June 2021 volunteer program training.

For more information go to napamg.ucanr.edu.

