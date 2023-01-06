Commentary: On 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6, Trump’s disciples succeed in shutting down the Capitol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Napans Mary Rojas and Rigo Guzman celebrated the birth of their second child — and the first Napa County baby born in 2023— at the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Napa County and Hundred Acre Wine Group, Inc. are locked in a legal battle involving county conservation rules.
Napa Police reported the arrest of a 22-year-old Napa man in connection with a shooting Tuesday night.
Police arrested a Los Angeles-area man Friday after he traveled to the Napa home of his former girlfriend and threatened her, according to the department.
The National Weather Service declared a Bay Area flood watch and high wind warning, and Napa County announced a winter weather watch starting 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa Thursday afternoon was arrested within minutes of the theft, police reported.
Paul Franson shares his annual list of what restaurants opened and closed in 2022 -- what new ones are being planned.
The Land Trust of Napa County and Hall family announced an agreement for the Land Trust to purchase Walt Ranch.
The city of Napa’s first fire of 2023 was reported at the Lincoln Avenue Walmart, and its cause remains under investigation.