Community Builders

Community Builders: A social justice book drive and a new edition of Leadership NV

A social justice book drive 

AmeriCorps Members at the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) are hosting a book drive through Feb. 25. Inspired by the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, the goal of the Social Justice Book Drive is to gather diverse, anti-racist, and historically accurate books that will make a lasting impact on elementary and middle school students in local classrooms.

While any books will be appreciated, the Social Justice Book Drive places a special focus on those that talk about Martin Luther King Jr. and/or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) acceptance. The community can also participate by donating through the NCOE Foundation at napacoe.org/about/ncoe-foundation. Donations will be used to purchase books for the Social Justice Book Drive.

To donate books and for more information, contact Natalie Cebulski with NCOE at ncebulski@napacoe.org.

Leadership Napa Valley opens recruitment for Class 35.

Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) has opened its recruitment process for Class 35. Interested persons are strongly encouraged to attend one of two information sessions that will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. Both sessions will be held on Zoom, and participants must register in advance at www.leadershipnapavalley.org/events.

LNV, founded in 1987, is a nine-month program, during which class members develop leadership skills, learn teamwork and experience the many different aspects, from the government to nonprofits, of Napa County.

Members work in teams to develop projects intended to have a lasting positive impact on the community.  To date, more than 800 people have graduated from the program. To find out more about how to get involved, visit leadershipnapavalley.org.

Applications for Class 35 are now available. Contact info@leadershipnapavalley.org for more information. The application deadline is April 29 at 5 p.m.

