Community Builders: A social justice book drive and a new edition of Leadership NV

A social justice book drive
AmeriCorps Members at the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) are hosting a book drive through Feb. 25. Inspired by the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, the goal of the Social Justice Book Drive is to gather diverse, anti-racist, and historically accurate books that will make a lasting impact on elementary and middle school students in local classrooms.
While any books will be appreciated, the Social Justice Book Drive places a special focus on those that talk about Martin Luther King Jr. and/or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) acceptance. The community can also participate by donating through the NCOE Foundation at napacoe.org/about/ncoe-foundation. Donations will be used to purchase books for the Social Justice Book Drive.
To donate books and for more information, contact Natalie Cebulski with NCOE at ncebulski@napacoe.org.
Leadership Napa Valley opens recruitment for Class 35.
Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) has opened its recruitment process for Class 35. Interested persons are strongly encouraged to attend one of two information sessions that will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. Both sessions will be held on Zoom, and participants must register in advance at www.leadershipnapavalley.org/events.
LNV, founded in 1987, is a nine-month program, during which class members develop leadership skills, learn teamwork and experience the many different aspects, from the government to nonprofits, of Napa County.
Members work in teams to develop projects intended to have a lasting positive impact on the community. To date, more than 800 people have graduated from the program. To find out more about how to get involved, visit leadershipnapavalley.org.
Applications for Class 35 are now available. Contact info@leadershipnapavalley.org for more information. The application deadline is April 29 at 5 p.m.
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.