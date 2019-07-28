The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley will takes place 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.
In addition to the walk-around tasting featuring noted chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, Hands Across the Valley also offers a VIP dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell, silent and live auctions, plus dancing under the stars wit Bobby Joe Russell & The All Star Band, featuring Bay Area comedian and actor Bob Sarlatte and KTVU Sports personality Joe Fonzi. Auctioneer and KCBS Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem and KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez will also join the fun.
In its 26-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, The Salvation Army and a variety of other non-profit programs.
Tickets are $75 general admission, and VIP Sponsor tables begin at $5000. To purchase tickets or reserve a VIP Sponsor table call 707-888-3332 or visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.