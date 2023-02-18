Teen finalists from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley spoke to an audience of 300 people at the Uptown Theater in Napa on Feb. 8.

Every year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley recognizes outstanding youth the annual Youth of the Year event.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Across the nation, thousands of club teens participate in local, state, and regional Youth of the Year events. In Napa and American Canyon, each nominee spends weeks preparing to tell their story on stage but there’s a whole lot more than storytelling behind the program.

Finalists draft a series of essays on the topics of their club experience, what matters to them most and overcoming obstacles. They interview with staff, mentors,and judges. They contribute hours of community services and collect letters of recommendation from people they respect. At the Feb. 8 event, eight teen finalists had the opportunity to share their club journey.

“I look forward to this event every year,” said Greg Bouillerce, Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley executive director, “its an incredible opportunity to give these youth agency and the ability to talk about issues and stories that are important to them and to do it at one of the most beautiful theaters in Napa, the uptown, really gives energy to this moment of celebration.

“This is more than day care, this is family" Bouillerce said. "This is the power of a place that all of the teens you’ve met tonight call a second home."

This year’s event was sponsored by John and Michele Truchard, owners of the Uptown and JAM Cellars, who continue to support the club creatively.

“I never saw myself as the kind of person who would be standing on this stage,” said Eduardo Coronado, “but the people at the club did.”

“They helped me explore who I am,” said Mikayla Grogan, “without telling me who I should be.”

“At school I was constantly being compared to others and at home I was desperately trying to get others to understand me, I was different, ” said Miguel Rivera Medina, “and at the club, they taught me that being different was OK”

“The club was always safe and accepting,” Karlos Garduce said, “and I knew that when I came out they would accept me too.”

“(The club) completely changed the path I would take,” said Jaime Sanchez, “they challenged me to reset my expectations and helped me seize new opportunities.”

“I proved to myself, and everyone around me that I’ve grown,” said Rachel Wu, “there’s so much more to me than what you see on the surface.”

"I felt out of place, but because of (my time at) the club I am not just making the most of my life, I’m making the most of each day,” said Melody Kondor.

“Like dancers we’re unique with individual movements but when we come together we can accomplish things we never could have alone,” said Dareydy Rojas.

At the end of the evening Dareydy Rojas, a graduating senior at Vintage High School, was selected to advance to the next stage of the competition as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley’s 2023 Youth of the Year.

“At the club You don't walk alone,' Rojas said. "At the club I am surrounded by people who show me who I am. I’m a leader, a problem solver, I may be small but I’m making a big impact

Rojas plans to attend college in the fall to study child development.

The Boys & Girls Club has released a video of the event which can be watched by visiting their website.

A decomission service for Napa Valley Lutheran Church

Napa Valley Lutheran Church will hold a decommissioning service of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church building, at 3875 Jefferson St. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11:30 a.m.

The Emmanuel congregation was formed in 1959 at Salvador Community Club on Orchard Ave. In 1963 a new church campus was built on the property at the south west corner of Jefferson and Trower. The Emmanuel congregation remained active at that location until Sept. 4, 2005, when they merged with the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer at 1796 Elm St. They continued worshipping at that location as the newly formed Napa Valley Lutheran Church.

Napa Valley Lutheran Church retained ownership of the property renting it to community groups such as A Place of My Own preschool and Ministereo Pacto Nuevo.

Recently the property was sold to the city of Napa for an affordable housing project. The short service of prayers and thanksgiving will be an opportunity for former members of the congregation to say farewell to the building and share memories. For more information about the service, call Napa Valley Lutheran Church at (707) 226-8166.

Ice skating at the Meritage resort Ice skating at the Meritage resort, Napa Ice skaters at the Meritage resort Santa at the Meritage Christmas tree at Meritage Meritage Ice Skaters Meritage ice skaters with tree and globes Santa at the Meritage Resort