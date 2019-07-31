"Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions" is the theme of this year’s Women’s Summit Napa Valley taking place from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24,at Napa Valley Country Club in Napa.
Co-sponsored by Women Stand Up - St Helena, a grassroots group formed after the 2017 Women’s March, and Soroptimist International Calistoga, this event will educate and empower those attending to find confidence in their voices and take action steps to address issues locally and nationally.
The keynote speaker is Dr Janice Jackson, an education and diversity consultant.
Kathleen Cha, vice president of League of Women Voters, will focus on the Equal Rights Amendment which in recent months has gained a resurgence in popularity. She will highlight the importance of equal rights for women and girls.
Dr. Kathleen Healey (QVH) and Dr. Ana Manilow (UCSF), members of the Physician for a National Health Program, will speak about implications of a Single Payer/Medicare for All.
Betty Figueiras-Davidson, a forensic clinician, completes the day by addressing the issue of gun violence and how to ensure safe environments.
In addition, representatives from Soroptimist, League of Women Voters, Mom’s Demand Action, NEWS, Girls on the Run, Hereos Foundation, Puertas Abiertas and others will host booths, providing additional information that leads to action steps to ensure that all voices are heard and all lives respected.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. This all day event includes lunch and access to all speakers. Seating is indoors. For more information please contact us at WomenStandUp.StHelena@gmail.com.