Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership's

8th Annual Heart of Napa Awards™

is Pleased to Announce The 2022 Award Recipients.

Photos & full recipient bios available online here.

NAPA, CA, March 21, 2023 – Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 8th Annual Heart of Napa™ Awards, held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at the Napa Valley Expo Center where over 250 community leaders, volunteers, elected officials, and business members gathered to celebrate Napa’s outstanding nonprofit volunteers, leaders, and organizations.

“We have come together to focus on the positive, our strength as a sector, the value of our collective work and to recognize and celebrate the leadership talent and what we love about our local nonprofits, who are bold, courageous, and innovative,” said Linda Jacobs, CVNL CEO. “The demand for basic needs that increased in 2020 has not let up. Despite that, each of you continue to step up, show up, and serve our communities’ core needs. You are all doing remarkable work. To me you are all heroes and Heart of Napa Awards demonstrate repeatedly that Napa is a community of great leaders that do the right thing.”

Andrea Henderson, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing at Bank of Marin, the event’s Presenting Sponsor, had this to say: “On behalf of our CEO, Tim Meyers, and our entire team, thank you for having us. It is so great to be here celebrating the amazing people and organizations that make [Napa County] one of the most spectacular regions in California. Three years ago this month, our lives, our communities, and our way of being changed. While the pandemic tested our limits, it also brought us closer together…Nonprofits were particularly resilient, shifting their areas of focus and developing innovative ways to provide their services …Today, we celebrate everything done by everyone in this room … for all their individual and combined efforts in 2022 to help strengthen the region and the lives of its residents.”

The 2022 CVNL Heart of Napa Award for Corporate Community Service was presented to American Canyon Orthodontics (ACO). Dr. Jeff Nichelini, DDS and staff model the values of volunteerism, support, mentoring, and service to others, donating and supporting American Canyon High School, Middle School and all three elementary schools. Their sponsorship includes Junior Wolves Football and Cheer, Little League, Soccer, Swim Team, Season of Giving, Friday Nights at the Plaza, Boys and Girls Club, American Canyon Community Church, American Canyon Parks and Recreation and American Canyon Food Pantry. During Covid shutdowns, they spearheaded weekly food distributions that reached 1,000 people and donated 3,000 N95 masks. Their offices provided a free pumpkin patch for the community and a holiday gift center with 1,000 free gifts for anyone. Community support is an everyday occurrence for American Canyon Orthodontics.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Debbie Alter-Starr, Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee. Debbie is the co-chair for the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee, where she coordinates the Hilos Visibles Latino community quilt project. She has facilitated close to 400 predominantly Latino students and adults in making art; both the 402 quilt squares on display and the linoleum cut stamped outdoor banners at the Napa and St. Helena Historical Societies. She worked with K-12 classrooms, public libraries and Calistoga Upvalley Family Center’s Latina elders group to create accessibility across ages and communities. Through “pop up” craft tables at Día de La Familia, a fair for farm workers in Napa, and at American Canyon's Meet Me in the Streets, Latino Heritage Night, Debbie brought the project to additional under-represented groups. Debbie spent many nights cutting fabric swatches and filling quilt kits to ensure that the project was inclusive for all ages, ethnicities, and abilities. Many participants shared that this was the first time they had felt seen and heard.

The Excellence in Board Leadership Award was given to Justin Gomez, Molly’s Angels of Napa Valley. Molly’s Angels, a 25-year-old organization was run by highly dedicated volunteers, until recently, when they began transforming from an all-volunteer group to a professionally managed organization. As Board Chair, Justin has been a force of change. He kickstarted the board’s evolution from an operational to governing mindset. He navigated an Executive Director transition and led the charge on a comprehensive internal legal and financial review to ensure that the organization had sound policies, compliant financial oversight, and adequate resources. He is an ambassador to the community to identify resources, he develops and manages strong board agendas, ensuring all voices are heard, and he is a thought partner with the Executive Director. Justin is adept at managing at the 10,000-foot level but is also not afraid to roll up his sleeves.

The Youth Volunteer of the Year award recognizes five full-time middle or high school students serving in a Napa nonprofit, education, or faith environment.

The first Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Carson Goodrich. Carson is a Napa County 4-H Ambassador where he supports the production of events, mentors, coaches, and assists younger members to be successful with their presentation skills. In 2022, he was awarded the position of ‘Top Staff’ for the County Camp for 200 youth. Carson serves in other volunteer capacities for Napa High Athletics, fundraisers, distributing wreaths for seniors, and many school dances and activities. This year, Carson will be one of six leaders representing Napa County in Washington DC during Citizen Focus Week.

The second Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Dareydy Rojas, who serves as a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa and President of the Teen Center. Dareyday represents the leadership and service program “Keystone”, implementing service projects such as the Crush Challenge, a bike race supporting cancer research, care packages for troops, service animal training, California Coastal Cleanup, and the DiRosa artist program community mural. Dareydy is a participant with the National Youth of the Year program that allows teen volunteers a platform to share their unique experience in hopes of inspiring the next generation of volunteers.

The third Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Araceli Cantera. Araceli has been a member of the Mentis Teen Council for three years and currently serves as President. In 2022, she served on the social media team and starred in the fund-a-need video. Araceli is deeply dedicated to mental health advocacy, especially in communities that have been traditionally excluded. She serves on the Napa Youth Council, the California Youth Council, and Rainbow Action Network’s “Little Libraries”. Araceli is an advocate for social justice, a strong, dedicated, and reliable voice for the Latino community.

The fourth Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Victor Chen, a volunteer with the Napa County Library since 2015. Victor has implemented several programs, most notably, the first Lunar New Year Celebration, where roughly 115 people came out to celebrate and learn about Asian culture and traditions. A Teen Advisory Board member, he attends meetings and collaborates with volunteers to plan future programs. Victor also partners with Scouts of America to educate and inform the community on outdoor skills such as first aid, knot tying, native plants and animals, and how to ‘leave no trace behind’.

The final Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Abbey Mercer. Abbey joined her local 4-H chapter in 2014 and now serves as president of her club, where she runs monthly meetings and co-chairs the Countywide Management Board working alongside adult leaders. Abbey is a member of Mentis’ Teen Council and serves as social media manager for Teens Connect. Abbey also volunteers with Jameson Humane, where she completed the Leaders for Ethics, Animals, and Planet (LEAP) program. For the past three years, she has volunteered with Agape Food Pantry and has served on Mike Thompson’s Congressional Student Leaders Council and Community Leaders Coalition Youth Voting Council.

The 2022 Heart of Napa Award for Excellence in Leadership went to Margaret Farman, United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of the North Bay. UCP of the North Bay provides employment, education, and recreation programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, and epilepsy, and accompanying mobility, vision, and hearing impairments. Margaret and the Board set out to revolutionize employment for persons with developmental disabilities, paying them at prevailing wages, and with a focus on integration in the community. WineBev Services was established in Napa County in 2008, providing job training and paid work. Today, they serve 102 adults working at local businesses. When Margaret became CEO in 2006 the annual budget was $30,047, with assets totaling $4.2 million. At the start of 2023, the budget is $23.1 million, with assets totaling $58.8 million. This extraordinary growth has provided both stability and sustainability through the development of programs and the purchase of property that are home to WineBev Services, other adult programs, and their nonpublic school. Her leadership and mentoring have always prioritized her ongoing commitment to helping people with disabilities live a “Life Without Limits.”

The 2022 award for Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence was presented to Expressions of Hope, Inc. Peggy and Tom Smith began Expressions of Hope (EOH) 17 years ago to change the way a child was transitioned into a new home. Foster and adoptive parents themselves, they understood the need for resources and support, from the beginning. All EOH services are open to anyone caring for an at-risk child - foster families, grandparents, aunts and uncles. They work closely with Napa County’s Family Preservation Unit and offer services to parents in the Family Maintenance Unit to help reunify families and children. Child Welfare Service does their part of protecting the child. EOH fills the gap with specialized services including: A Resource Center; delivery of meals during the first week of a new placement; a mentoring program for new Resource Parents; and more. When a social worker removes a child, they have the peace of mind knowing they can refer the child and the caregiver to EOH and Peggy’s team will wrap their arms around them.

All recipients were presented with certificates of recognition from Congressman Mike Thompson, State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, State Senator Bill Dodd, and the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Additionally, recipients (except Corporate Community Service) received awards of $2,500 and $5,000 for their nonprofit organizations. The five Youth Volunteers of the Year received $1,000 each.

8th Annual Heart of Napa presenting sponsor was Bank of Marin. The Awards were sponsored and presented by Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (Corporate Community Service); Syar Foundation (Volunteer of the Year); PG&E (Excellence in Board Leadership); Comerica Bank (Excellence in Leadership); Redwood Credit Union (Youth Volunteer of the Year); and Peter A. and Vernice Gasser Foundation (Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence).

“In the years CVNL has produced this event, we have been able to award thousands of dollars to local nonprofits,” said Jacobs. “CVNL is a resource, connection, and voice for the nonprofit community and the challenges we face, and has offices in Marin, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma County. We stand united with our nonprofit colleagues and stakeholders. Today’s event serves as a reminder that we are, truly, stronger together.”