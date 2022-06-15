Community Builders

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8, 2022

California State Senator Bill Dodd, names Mentis Nonprofit of the Year

Sacramento, California – On Wednesday, June 8th

, 2022, 109 State legislators gathered to

celebrate California Nonprofits of the Year, an event hosted by the California Association of

Nonprofits. To mark the day, 109 California state legislators each selected a Nonprofit of the

Year in their districts across the state. Senator Bill Dodd representing California Senate District

3 selected Mentis, one of Napa County’s oldest nonprofits, providing bilingual professional

mental health services to people of every age and income level in Napa County.

Mentis Board President Kim Brown Sims and Mentis Prevention Director Jeni Olsen joined

Senator Dodd at a luncheon on the lawn of the state Capitol, to honor all awardees. Senator

Dodd noted, “I am proud to formally honor my nonprofit of the year, Napa County's Mentis,

which has served the mental health needs of young people, adults and seniors for decades.”

For over 70 years, Mentis has strengthened and adapted its expertise to meet the challenges of

Napa’s community members. Be it disaster response or everyday wellbeing, they have always

been here to make sure our diverse community has the tools they need to thrive. Mentis has

experienced formidable growth, each year serving a greater number people throughout the

County, with impressive data that shows vast improvement in daily functioning and coping skills.

As the agency has grown in both size and stature, Mentis leadership has co-created a vision

that allows them to be as proactive as they are reactive. Rather than waiting until the need is

acute, Mentis has increased its focus on early intervention and prevention: working upstream

and allowing residents to develop and practice healthy habits that can help them right here, right

now. Mentis truly serves as a safety net for our community’s mental health.

About Mentis:

We at Mentis believe each of us has the capacity to improve our mental health. But not all of us

have the tools and resources to do so. Every day, our staff and clinicians educate, support and

inspire people to take charge of their mental well-being. With programs ranging from prevention

to treatment, we’re here to make sure our community’s mental wellness flourishes. Because

when we share our expertise on how to cope with life’s ups and downs, we empower our

neighbors to live the lives they want to live.

Contact: Liz Marks, Development Director, lmarks@mentisnapa.org 707-255-0966 X 153

