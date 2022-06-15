Community Builders

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 8, 2022
California State Senator Bill Dodd, names Mentis Nonprofit of the Year
Sacramento, California – On Wednesday, June 8th
, 2022, 109 State legislators gathered to
celebrate California Nonprofits of the Year, an event hosted by the California Association of
Nonprofits. To mark the day, 109 California state legislators each selected a Nonprofit of the
Year in their districts across the state. Senator Bill Dodd representing California Senate District
3 selected Mentis, one of Napa County’s oldest nonprofits, providing bilingual professional
mental health services to people of every age and income level in Napa County.
Mentis Board President Kim Brown Sims and Mentis Prevention Director Jeni Olsen joined
Senator Dodd at a luncheon on the lawn of the state Capitol, to honor all awardees. Senator
Dodd noted, “I am proud to formally honor my nonprofit of the year, Napa County's Mentis,
which has served the mental health needs of young people, adults and seniors for decades.”
For over 70 years, Mentis has strengthened and adapted its expertise to meet the challenges of
Napa’s community members. Be it disaster response or everyday wellbeing, they have always
been here to make sure our diverse community has the tools they need to thrive. Mentis has
experienced formidable growth, each year serving a greater number people throughout the
County, with impressive data that shows vast improvement in daily functioning and coping skills.
As the agency has grown in both size and stature, Mentis leadership has co-created a vision
that allows them to be as proactive as they are reactive. Rather than waiting until the need is
acute, Mentis has increased its focus on early intervention and prevention: working upstream
and allowing residents to develop and practice healthy habits that can help them right here, right
now. Mentis truly serves as a safety net for our community’s mental health.
About Mentis:
We at Mentis believe each of us has the capacity to improve our mental health. But not all of us
have the tools and resources to do so. Every day, our staff and clinicians educate, support and
inspire people to take charge of their mental well-being. With programs ranging from prevention
to treatment, we’re here to make sure our community’s mental wellness flourishes. Because
when we share our expertise on how to cope with life’s ups and downs, we empower our
neighbors to live the lives they want to live.
Contact: Liz Marks, Development Director, lmarks@mentisnapa.org 707-255-0966 X 153
