Community Builders:

There were flurries of books at Irene M. Snow Elementary and Shearer Elementary schools on March 18 when Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation handed out more than 1,300 books to first-grade students as part of its Books4kids program to promote reading and literacy.

Each first-grade student, 131 in all, at Snow and Shearer received four new books and six used books to take home with them — at no cost to the student, teacher, or school district. Titles and schools were selected in coordination with Napa Valley Unified School District’s director of curriculum and library services coordinator.

The goal of Books4Kids is to increase the number of books in kids’ home libraries by distributing free books to every first-grade student in Napa County, according to Kelsey Frazier, executive director of the foundation.

“Studies indicate that children who are not reading at grade-level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school in time, making access to books a critical issue for the well-being of young students here in Napa,” Frazier said. “By increasing access to books, both at home and in the classroom, we’re setting kids up for success and giving them a chance to fall in love with the magic of reading.”

Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation's mission is to promote literacy and provide educational and cultural programs to the Napa community. The Books4Kids program, launched in 2021, is supported by a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley as well as private donations from generous community members.

For more information visit www.NapaBookmineLiteraryFoundation.org or email kelsey.frazier@napabookmine.com.

A Cantata for Maundy Thursday

The First Presbyterian Church of Napa 1333 3rd St.) will present John Partridge’s “Cantata” at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 14. The cantata uses jazz, spoken word and song to tell the story of Jesus’ arrest, trial and crucifixion.

Soloists Florida Stringer, Amber Marsh, Emily Evans, Eva Facey, Chad Williams and Scott Sherman will be joined by a 20-voice choir and and an 11-piece jazz band under the direction of Mr. Partridge. The concert is free to the public, but an offering will be taken to offset the costs.

The First Presbyterian Church of Napa is 1333 Third St.