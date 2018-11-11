Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa High Alumni Association
The Napa High Alumni Association holds its quarterly meeting at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at noon. Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti is the scheduled guest speaker. Napa High School coaches will be presenting requests for financial support from NHAA for their athletic teams. Info, 695-7321.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Napa Newcomers Club
New to Napa and looking to meet new people? Napa Newcomers Club, a social club for women and men, meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Meeting locations vary. Info, 666-5812.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon and on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley Genealogy Society
The Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Calistoga Lions Club
The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., in Calistoga. Info, 942-6400.
Calistoga Garden Club
The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, joycenichols01@comcast.net.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Info, 418-8185; topsundin@hotmail.com.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the third Saturday of the month (September-May) at The Runway Restaurant, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 10 a.m. Info, 255-1239.
Invite the Muse Writing Group
Invite the Muse, a writing group sponsored by Napa Valley Writers and the Art Association of Napa Valley, meets the third Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Art Association Clubhouse, 1520 Behrens St., Napa. RSVP is required to secure your spot. Info, emilyannbess@gmail.com; 224-5454.
Support Groups
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, 707-636-2314; Jefferson@earlebaum.org.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, 226-7127; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth and straight friends come together for snacks, games, fun and activism on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
NAMI Mental Illness Support Group
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a support group to family, friends and advocates of people living with mental illness on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente, 3285 Claremont Way, Napa. Info, 255-1624; penaj1234@att.net; namisolanocounty.org.
For Parents Who Have Lost A Child
Compassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623.
Napa MS Self-Help Group
The Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Hospice, formerly Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; 738-4949.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.org; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Al-anon Newcomer Meetings
Concerned about someone's drinking or use of drugs? Al-anon can help give you answers. Come to the "Beginner's Meeting" Tuesdays at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 6 p.m. or Thursday's "Finding Hope" at Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane (second floor conference room 1), Napa, at 1:30 p.m. Info, sonapalanon.com; 258-3690.
Fundraisers
Autumn Thrift Store
Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, hosts its autumn thrift shop Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info, napamethodist.org; 257-2343.