Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Lilac Branch of Children’s Hospital
The Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
High XII Masonic Order
High XII (High 12) meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at Denny’s, 1000 Imola Ave., Napa at 11:30 a.m. Info, napavalleymasonic93.org; 963-3210.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 945-0908; nvbonsai.org.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 7. Info, 255-5673.
Sons in Retirement #149
Sons in Retirement meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, branch149.sirinc2.org; 479-4688.
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Support Groups
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory Loss
This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at Napa Valley College (Room 830), 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 3:30–5 p.m. at the Napa County Veterans’ Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202A, Napa. Info, 253-4809.
LGBT Seniors Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Transcend Napa
LGBTQConnection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free gathering for trans, gender non-conforming, agender, and other gender expansive people on the first Tuesday of the month from 4:30-6 p.m. This group run by trans youth leaders offers information, support, food, activities, and fun. Free. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group
Northern California Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation offers a support group on the first Tuesday of the month at Ole Health, Second Floor Conference Room, 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, from 7-8 p.m. Meetings provide patients and loved ones emotional support and a connection with a community who shares their challenges. Info, rhari724@gmail.com; 812-4555.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 7:30 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Fundraisers
Moving Forward Toward Independence
Moving Forward Toward Independence celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Napa River Inn, 500 Main St., Napa, from 4-6:30 p.m. Moving Forward Toward Independence is a residential program offering transitional and independent living support to post-secondary adults with developmental disabilities. Tickets to the fundraising gala are $55. Info, moving-forward.org; 259-1125.
Volunteer
American Red Cross
As an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.
Napa Police Department
Volunteers are needed to assist at DUI checkpoints, school bike rodeos, and community events. Other opportunities with the Napa Police Department include neighborhood volunteer patrols, patrol vehicle maintenance, SWAT scenarios, and mobile radar units. You must be 21 or older, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid California driver’s license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions. Info, 257-9353; etail@cityofnapa.org.
Community Resources For Children
Community Resources For Children promotes early education in Napa County. Volunteers help staff events, read at storytime events at the Napa Farmers Market, and share their talents by hosting learning activities such as music, art or science. Get involved and advocate for quality education. Info, esimonsson@crcnapa.org; crcnapa.org; 253-0376, ext. 140.
Napa Community Animal Response Team
Napa Community Animal Response Team (NCART) works in cooperation with loca, state, and federal agnecies to ensure the best possible outcome for animals in Napa County and other areas who need assistance during emergencies, such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Info, napacart.org; info@napacart.org.
Classes/Workshops
Guardianship Workshop
Lilliput Families hosts a workshop about becoming a legal guardian on Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Community Conference Center, 3299 Claremont Way, Napa, at 1 p.m. Neil Bowman-Davis of the Napa County Self-Help Center will discuss the purpose of guardianship and the eligibility for guardianship. Free admission. RSVP by Sept. 13. Info, aanaya@lilliput.org; 299-3909.