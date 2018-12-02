Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 7. Info, 255-5673.
Sons in Retirement #149
Sons in Retirement meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, branch149.sirinc2.org; 479-4688.
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Lilac Branch of Children’s Hospital
The Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
High XII Masonic Order
High XII (High 12) meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at Denny’s, 1000 Imola Ave., Napa at 11:30 a.m. Info, napavalleymasonic93.org; 963-3210.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles meets on Wednesdays at noon. For more details and the meeting location, email irejoyce77@aol.com.
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261- 0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Business Network
Meet local business professionals who grow their businesses through word-of-mouth referrals at the Napa Business Network meetings on Wednesdays at 6:45-8 a.m. at the Napa General Store, 500 Main St., Napa. Info, napabusinessnetwork.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Napa Valley Language Academy (Room 28), 2700 Kilburn Ave., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
Support Groups
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 3:30–5 p.m. at the Napa County Veterans’ Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202A, Napa. Info, 253-4809.
LGBT Seniors Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Transcend Napa
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free gathering for trans, gender non-conforming, agender, and other gender expansive people on the first Tuesday of the month from 4:30-6 p.m. This group run by trans youth leaders offers information, support, food, activities, and fun. Free. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group
Northern California Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation offers a support group on the first Tuesday of the month at Ole Health, Second Floor Conference Room, 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, from 7-8 p.m. Meetings provide patients and loved ones emotional support and a connection with a community who shares their challenges. Info, rhari724@gmail.com; 812-4555.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking Circle
Suscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory Loss
This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at Napa Valley College (Room 830), 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, 707-636-2314; Jefferson@earlebaum.org.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Hospice, formerly Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.