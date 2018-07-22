Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at Napa Valley Art Association building, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. July’s guest speaker is Lowell Downey, co-owner of Napa’s Art and Clarity. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
American Needlepoint Guild
Wine Country Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at Napa Senior Center, 1600 Jefferson Ave., Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info, 649-0475; napaneedlepoint@gmail.com.
Napa County League of Women Voters
Napa County League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Info, 257-7450; napa.ca.lwvnet.org
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Napa Valley Movie Group
Napa Valley movie fans meet twice a month at either Napa Century Theatre or St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema. All are welcome. Visit meetup.com/Napa-Valley-Movie-Group to join.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 252-2673; afnapa.com.
Retired Public Employees Association
Retired Public Employees Association meets at the house behind the bocce ball court at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, at noon on Friday, July 27. This month’s guest speaker is CAL PERS boardmember Margaret Brown. Info, 255-7871.
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261- 0989.
Support Groups
Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministry
Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministry meets on the fourth Monday of the month at St. John’s Hall, 924 Napa St., Napa. Info, 758-2603.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) hosts its monthly support group meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month (excluding November and December) at the Wolfe Center, 2310 First St., Napa, from 7-9 p.m. Info, info@pflagnapa.org; 681-1477; pflagnapa.org.
Calistoga Caregivers
Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Hospice, formerly Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; 738-4949.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.org; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 7:30 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
Health and Wellness
Napa Valley Insight Meditation
Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.
Classes/Workshops
Guardianship Workshop
Lilliput Families hosts a workshop about becoming a legal guardian on Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Community Conference Center, 3299 Claremont Way, Napa, at 1 p.m. Neil Bowman-Davis of the Napa County Self-Help Center will discuss the purpose of guardianship and the eligibility for guardianship. Free admission. RSVP by Sept. 13. Info, aanaya@lilliput.org; 299-3909.
Fundraisers
Moving Forward Toward Independence
Moving Forward Toward Independence celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Napa River Inn, 500 Main St., Napa, from 4-6:30 p.m. Moving Forward Toward Independence is a residential program offering transitional and independent living support to post-secondary adults with developmental disabilities. Tickets to the fundraising gala are $55. Info, moving-forward.org; 259-1125.
Volunteer
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
American Red Cross
As an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.