Clubs/Meetings
Women in Business Networking
Workmix Coworking Lounge, 950 Randolph St., Napa, hosts weekly Women in Business networking nights every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Info, 603-3986; workmixcafelounge.com.
Napa Sunrise Rotary
Napa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.org; 346-7601.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Meetings are at noon on the first and third Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Networking Nights
Workmix Coworking Lounge, 950 Randolph St., Napa, hosts weekly business networking nights every Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Info, 603-3986; workmixcafelounge.com.
Old Goats
The men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 224-7515.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Info, 945-0908; nvbonsai.org.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, joycenichols01@comcast.net.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Info, 418-8185; topsundin@hotmail.com.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the third Saturday of the month (September-May) at The Runway Restaurant, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 10 a.m. Info, 255-1239.
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at Napa Valley Art Association building, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
American Needlepoint Guild
Wine Country Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at Napa Senior Center, 1600 Jefferson Ave., Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info, 649-0475; napaneedlepoint@gmail.com.
Napa County League of Women Voters
Napa County League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Info, 257-7450; napa.ca.lwvnet.org
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Napa Valley Movie Group
Napa Valley movie fans meet twice a month at either Napa Century Theatre or St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema. All are welcome. Visit meetup.com/Napa-Valley-Movie-Group to join.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 252-2673; afnapa.com.
Support Groups
Loss of Loved One to Suicide
This weekly drop-in group is meant for adults who have lost a loved one due to suicide. The group meets Wednesdays at 3 p.m. at the office of Penni Cremen, MFT, 2180 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 483-9321.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
TOPS Club
TOPS Club is a weight-loss support and wellness education organization that meets Thursdays at 9 a.m. at La Siesta Village Club House, 4433 Solano Ave., Napa. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise and more. Weigh-ins are held at 8:30 a.m. Info, 253-8363; TOPS.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
CLUB ABLE
Napa-based All About Ability, an Independent Living Skills service designed to assist and support young adults with intellectual, processing, educational and developmental struggles, offers CLUB ABLE. The program offers 24/7 on-call support, response and crisis intervention, but the program also organizes fitness workshops, classes and recreational outings. Info, allaboutability.org/club-able.html.
Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministry
Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministry meets on the fourth Monday of the month at St. John’s Hall, 924 Napa St., Napa. Info, 758-2603.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) hosts its monthly support group meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month (excluding November and December) at Aldea Children & Family Services, Allen Ewig Building, 1546 First St., Napa, from 7-9 p.m. Info, info@pflagnapa.org; 681-1477; pflagnapa.org.
Calistoga Caregivers
Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
Volunteer
American Red Cross
As an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.