Clubs/Meetings
Alliance Française Napa Valley
In honor of the Epiphany, Alliance Française Napa Valley hosts a celebration inspired by the French tradition Galette des Rois on Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Napa Valley Yacht Club, 100 Riverside Drive, Napa, from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. The event includes refreshments, live music and dancing. RSVP required; advanced tickets only. Info, events@afnapa.com; 315-3822.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 7. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. January’s guest speaker is Victoria Zackheim, author of the novel “The Bone Weaver”. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Napa Newcomers Club
New to Napa and looking to meet new people? Napa Newcomers Club, a social club for women and men, meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Meeting locations vary. Info, 666-5812.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon and on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley Welcome Club
The Napa Valley Welcome Club hosts its monthly luncheon meetings on the second Thursday of the month. New members welcome. For information and reservations, call 255-3617.
Napa Valley Needlers
Napa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at the Pelusi Building, 2298 Streblow Drive, Napa. The January meet-up includes a short business meeting followed by stitching and socializing. Info, 226-6108.
Napa Valley Republican Women
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave, Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon. Lunch is $27. RSVP required. January’s guest speaker is 16th District State Senator Shannon Grove. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; 255-5613; napavalleyrwf.org.
Soroptimist International
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesdays at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:45 p.m. Info, 481-1763; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid Society
The Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley Quilters
Napa Valley Quilt Guild meets on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. January’s meet-up includes a short business meeting followed by show and tell and a presentation by Jenny Lyons called Quilting is a Contact Sport. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515.
Support Groups
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, 707-636-2314; Jefferson@earlebaum.org.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, 226-7127; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth and straight friends come together for snacks, games, fun and activism on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
NAMI Mental Illness Support Group
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a support group to family, friends and advocates of people living with mental illness on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente, 3285 Claremont Way, Napa. Info, 255-1624; penaj1234@att.net; namisolanocounty.org.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG UpValley)
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) hosts its monthly support group meeting on the second Thursday of the month at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, info@pflagnapa.org; 681-1477; pflagnapa.org.
Parkinson’s Support Group
Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, hosts a Parkinson’s Support Group on the second Thursday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Appropriate for individuals with any level of Parkinson’s disease or for anyone who cares for someone with Parkinson’s. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Volunteer
Napa Community Animal Response Team
Napa Community Animal Response Team (NCART) works in cooperation with loca, state, and federal agnecies to ensure the best possible outcome for animals in Napa County and other areas who need assistance during emergencies, such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Info, napacart.org; info@napacart.org.
Mariposa
Mariposa empowers young women in Napa to stand up and speak out against violence and substance abuse. Mentors are needed to help guide adolescent girls to make healthy life choices. Mentor training provided. Info, 253-6806; joguzman@napacoe.org.
Solano-Napa Habitat For Humanity
Volunteers are needed to help build a home in Napa. No construction experience necessary. Be a part of a global volunteer workforce that has built or repaired more than a million homes worldwide. Visit solanonapahabitat.org to fill out a volunteer application. Info, 422-1948; akilleen@solanonapahabitat.org.
United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop
Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa is home to the United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop. Volunteers are needed to staff the shop on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The shop offers a wide variety of clothing in all sizes for men and women, shoes, housewares, and linens. Info, 253-7472.
Wine Country Animal Lovers
Wine Country Animal Lovers is a grassroots, volunteer-run animal rescue group that partners with local shelters to save the lives of homeless animals. From fostering to attending adoption events or photographing pets, there is a way for everyone to participate. Info, WineCountryAnimalLovers.org; 800-5058.
Share the Care
Share the Care seeks volunteers to build relationships with lonely, isolated people of all ages who are chronically ill, aged or frail and need a touchstone friendship over time. Volunteers must be willing to commit to at least 10 hours a month. Share the Care needs volunteers who have caring hearts and want to make a difference. Volunteers take people shopping or to the movies, read to them, cook meals, pack boxes, care for pets and so on. Info, 492-3198; sharethecarenv@gmail.com; napavalleysharethecare.com.