Clubs/Meetings
Napa Climate NOW! Action Committee
The Napa Climate NOW! Action Committee meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The group works on projects to educate our community and elected representatives about effective measures and strategies to pursue in the effort to slow climate change. Email kittylong100@gmail.com for location and additional details.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the third Wednesdays of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info, sicalistoga.org.
American Needlepoint Guild
Wine Country Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at Napa Senior Center, 1600 Jefferson Ave., Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info, 649-0475; napaneedlepoint@gmail.com.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261- 0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Business Network
Meet local business professionals who grow their businesses through word-of-mouth referrals at the Napa Business Network meetings on Wednesdays at 6:45-8 a.m. at the Napa General Store, 500 Main St., Napa. Info, napabusinessnetwork.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Napa Valley Language Academy (Room 28), 2700 Kilburn Ave., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
Women in Business Networking
Workmix Coworking Lounge, 950 Randolph St., Napa, hosts weekly Women in Business networking nights every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Info, 603-3986; workmixcafelounge.com.
Napa Sunrise RotaryNapa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.org; 346-7601.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Meetings are at noon on the first and third Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Networking Nights
Workmix Coworking Lounge, 950 Randolph St., Napa, hosts weekly business networking nights every Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Info, 603-3986; workmixcafelounge.com.
Old GoatsThe men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a group devoted to unblocking all the barriers from love’s presence, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 224-7515.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Support Groups
Hearing Loss Support Group
Napa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Hospice, formerly Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; 738-4949.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.org; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Al-anon Newcomer Meetings
Concerned about someone’s drinking or use of drugs? Al-anon can help give you answers. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Tuesdays at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 6 p.m. or Thursday’s “Finding Hope” at Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane (second floor conference room 1), Napa, at 1:30 p.m. Info, sonapalanon.com; 258-3690.
Loss of Loved One to Suicide
This weekly drop-in group is meant for adults who have lost a loved one due to suicide. The group meets Wednesdays at 3 p.m. at the office of Penni Cremen, MFT, 2180 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 483-9321.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
TOPS Club
TOPS Club is a weight-loss support and wellness education organization that meets Thursdays at 9 a.m. at La Siesta Village Club House, 4433 Solano Ave., Napa. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise and more. Weigh-ins are held at 8:30 a.m. Info, 253-8363; TOPS.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
CLUB ABLE
Napa-based All About Ability, an Independent Living Skills service designed to assist and support young adults with intellectual, processing, educational and developmental struggles, offers CLUB ABLE. The program offers 24/7 on-call support, response and crisis intervention, but the program also organizes fitness workshops, classes and recreational outings. Info, allaboutability.org/club-able.html.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, 707-636-2314; Jefferson@earlebaum.org.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, 226-7127; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth and straight friends come together for snacks, games, fun and activism on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
NAMI Mental Illness Support Group
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a support group to family, friends and advocates of people living with mental illness on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente, 3285 Claremont Way, Napa. Info, 255-1624; penaj1234@att.net; namisolanocounty.org.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG UpValley)
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) hosts its monthly support group meeting on the second Thursday of the month at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, info@pflagnapa.org; 681-1477; pflagnapa.org.