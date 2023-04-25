Growing up, we heard “April showers bring May flowers.” As adults, we learned April is tax season.

What you may not realize is that April also is the time when local governments study months of budget data and forecasting to decide how to manage your tax dollars.

We expect local government to provide core services like water, law enforcement, and fire protection; to maintain streets, parks, and other public facilities; and to represent community interests.

Surprisingly, when it’s time to decide how government raises revenues and prioritizes expenses, few members of the community participate, even though elected officials and staff hold multiple meetings that are open to the public, livestreamed and recorded.

During my 12 years as Yountville’s Mayor, we enjoyed strong economic success and were able to invest in our community in ways most municipalities were not. It was a source of pride for Council members and staff who worked thoughtfully to make decisions that benefitted our entire community.

The frustration was that despite the numerous opportunities to review revenues and spending, only one or two residents would attend or submit email comments.

Even more frustrating, after budget discussions and adoption, some residents who did not engage in the process would claim that their voices were not being heard and would call for more transparency.

It seems some believe you only hear them when you agree with them. You’re only being transparent if you make decisions they like.

I learned quickly in my elected career that while my intent was 100% agreement on decisions I made, that goal was not realistic. I had to accept my best effort (hopefully) would satisfy the majority.

Financial stability is not guaranteed or easy. An alarming number of California cities have struggled through or risk bankruptcy, largely related to not adequately funding retiree pensions, infrastructure maintenance, and other contractual commitments that put their fiscal future in jeopardy.

That reality existed for years before major wildfires and the pandemic resulted in significant revenue losses and increased public health costs. Napa Valley is not immune from that threat.

Strong, unified leadership willing to make hard choices is necessary for long-term financial sustainability. That includes considering competing pressures from residents, business owners and other stakeholders, knowing not everyone will be happy with the outcome.

Every local jurisdiction faces decisions that would benefit from public participation. In Calistoga, how should the City Council proceed with the County Fairgrounds purchase? In St. Helena, what are the priorities for residents and business owners given the city’s financial reality? How does the Yountville community want to balance tourism with resident interests? How does the city of Napa set goals for affordable housing, traffic safety and climate action? Can Napa County dedicate resources in support of growing public health care needs and a new farmworker center?

It does take time and effort to digest a municipal budget and to engage in the conversation with your elected leadership. Public engagement - and a sound fiscal future - is worth it.