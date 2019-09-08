Rotary Club of Napa Sunrise will host a 9/11 remembrance at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the 9/11 Memorial Park on Main Street between Pearl and First Street. The event will end at 5 p.m.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian and Army veteran Bernie Narvaez will emcee the event, introducing the speakers and giving closing remarks. An opening prayer will be given by local pastor Tony Valenti. Genavieve Connealy, a professional performer and owner of Studio G, a local Music and Theatre School, will sing the national anthem.
Napa Chief of Police and Napa Sunrise Rotarian Robert Plummer will lead the salute of Sept. 11 heroes. Plummer is a retired captain from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where he served for 27 years before relocating to Napa.
The keynote speaker for the event is Josh Fryday. Fryday, 38, of Novato, has been appointed chief service officer at California Volunteers by Gov. Gavin Newsom, effective Sept. 1.
Fryday has been president of Golden State Opportunity since 2016. He was chief operating officer of NextGen Climate from 2013 to 2016. Fryday served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 2009 to 2013. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the UC Berkeley School of Law.
At one hour in length, and with a fire truck stationed at the event, the event is suitable for children. The weather is expected to be sunny and warm, so sunglasses, hats and sunscreen are recommended. There will be seating available, first-come, first-served, and areas that are shaded for the elderly or sun sensitive.